What "big project" will be revealed at Pokemon Presents?

Pokemon fans are expecting a big announcement at this Wednesday's Pokemon Presents stream. The hype for the reveal is increasing as trainers speculate as to what the teased big project could be.

The stream will take place on June 24 and although the video is not yet available, it presumably will be on the official Pokemon YouTube channel in the coming days. Don't worry though, we will update you with where and exactly when you can watch it.

The Pokemon Company have given little to no clues as to what the project is. However, in the minds of many, it is seemingly one of two things.

Advertisement

#PokemonPresents is only three days away! ? What do you want the big announcement to be? pic.twitter.com/ZOnaomSFUd — Pokemon News (@PokemonSwordNS) June 21, 2020

Diamond and Pearl remake

Upon the announcement of the announcement, trainers were quick to speculate that the much wanted remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl could be revealed. It is a game that has been rumored for several years and is surely a case of when, and not if, it is coming.

Read More: Trainers react to Pokemon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor story length

The last mainline generation to be remade was Gen 3 in 2013 with Alpha Sapphire and Omega Ruby. Since then the Kanto region got its second remake with Pokemon Let's Go but surely Gen 4 will be next. Or will it?

Advertisement

Let's Go 2

While a return to Sinnoh was quickly speculated upon, eagle-eyed trainers noticed something interesting in the background of the initial Pokemon Presents on June 17. Behind Tsunekazu Ishihara, President and CEO of The Pokemon Company, was a number of plush Pokemon toys.

All of these had something in particular in common. That was all of them are from Gen 2 - the Johto region. This has led trainers to believe Ishihara is hinting that a remake of Gen 2 is up next.

More specifically, that a second version of Pokemon Let's Go is coming. We don't know what it would be called but Let's Go 2, Let's Go Johto and Let's Go Gold Silver are just some of the names that have been thrown around.

Advertisement

Tencent

Another less talked about alternative is a brand new game produced by Tencent. They are responsible for huge titles such as League of Legends, PUBG: Mobile and they even have a stake in Fortnite - in short they are big.

Read More: Everything we know about the New Pokemon Snap

They are also releasing a yet to be announced Pokemon game alongside the Pokemon Company. No other details are known about it but could Pokemon Presents finally be the time it is revealed or will it be either a Gen 4 remake or a second Let's Go game. We'll get to find out on June 24!