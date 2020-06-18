Pokémon Presents hint at Let’s Go sequels featuring Gold, Silver regions

The Pokémon Present on July 17 revealed a host of information on multiple new titles for the Nintendo Switch among other devices, but the presentation also gave fans a few clues for a possible Let’s Go sequel set in the Johto region.

Throughout the near 11-minute video, President and CEO of The Pokémon Company Tsunekazu Ishihara was talking in front of a wall filled with memorabilia of iconic creatures.

But people soon noticed that the wall was filled with too many call backs to the Silver and Gold Versions of the franchise to be a coincidence.

The backdrop features Pokémon such as Lugia, Ho-Oh, Raikou, Typhlosion, Feraligatr, Meganium, Mew, Mewtwo, Entei, Suicune, and Lapras.

A bit off-screen on the top left portion of the screen there is an Ampharos, Politoed and Sudowoodo, just a few of the more recognizable creatures from Johto.

One of the more interesting configurations to note was the Eevee figure flanked by its Silver and Gold ‘eeveelutions’ Umbreon and Espeon. All three were sitting in front of a copy of Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee!

If fans want to put their Detective Pikachu hats on and speculate even further, a bright yellow Pikachu plush just so happens to be to the right of the center (similar to Espeon’s position to Eevee) and a dark shaded Pikachu plush can be seen to the left of the screen (similar to Umbreon).

This naturally called the attention of viewers tuning in and made it seem like the Pokémon exec was going to announce something big for fans of the second generation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WEVctuQTeaI

It's a stretch, but this could be one of the first teasers for the next poster stars of the next Let’s Go entries. The presentation has fueled the speculation mills with talks of the new games possibly being Pokémon: Let's Go, Espeon! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Umbreon! after the Gen 2 evolutions.

Even with the traditional ‘but there’s more’ segment of the Pokémon Present, audiences didn’t get any word for a possible followup in the series in the round of announcements.

Instead, fans were told to wait for more details on “another big project” that will be revealed during the June 24 Pokémon Presents, which could have more info on the next Let's Go titles.