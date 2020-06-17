"New Pokemon Snap" 2 game revealed - Release date, details, more

It may have taken more than 20 years but The Pokemon Company have finally confirmed we are getting a sequel to the all-time great Pokemon Snap.

Will they, won't they - speculation as to whether the sequel would materialize has been rife over the past several years. Now, somewhat out of the blue, we are being treated to a "New Pokemon Snap" game.

Yes, that's what it is being called right now - not "Pokemon Snap 2". It could well end up being referred to this, however.

Pokemon Snap trailer

That’s right, Trainers—#PokemonSnapIsBack! #NewPokemonSnap is an all-new adventure inspired by the classic Nintendo 64 game. Grab your camera, and get ready to photograph Pokémon while exploring beautiful islands on Nintendo Switch! https://t.co/7lqjl7saf0 pic.twitter.com/p6oJgmwZ8d — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 17, 2020

The remake of sorts is of course inspired by the classic Nintendo 64 game Pokemon Snap. Even today, that game is still revered by trainers from around the world.

Details were fairly sparse but we do know that it will be on the Nintendo Switch. We were treated to a minute-long trailer to wet our appetite, though, and it certainly did just that.

"In New Pokemon Snap, you’ll explore deserts, jungles, and more as you photograph fan-favorite Pokemon and discover never-before-seen Pokemon expressions and behaviors," the New Pokemon Snap website states.

Release date

Pokemon fans will be thrilled with how it looks despite officially being "under construction". Just by the trailer alone, the graphics looked to be an improvement on Pokemon Sword and Shield.

What's more, some eagle-eyed trainers noted that the game, even in its unfinished state, seemed to run at 60 FPS - something which Sword and Shield doesn't.

Unfortunately, we don't know how long trainers will have to wait for the new game. Hopefully, it will come in 2020 but after more than 20 years we doubt fans will be too upset about waiting until 2021!