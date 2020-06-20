Trainers react to Pokemon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor story length

After what seems like an eternity, trainers have finally gotten the chance to enjoy Pokemon Sword and Shield's Isle of Armor expansion. However, some trainers are complaining that story is over all too quickly.

When looking at the main storyline, most players have taken around four hours to complete it. There have even been claims of finishing it in two hours, too.

UnicyclesWill shared on Twitter: "Main story seems short (~2 hours) but I'm happy spending time collecting and exploring!" This likely means it can be completed in an even quicker time than this, considering the DLC hasn't even been properly speedrun yet.

In comparison, Pokemon Sword and Shield's campaign takes most players around 20 hours to complete. This doesn't include the various other activities you can do in both the Galar region and Isle of Armor though, as side quests, Shiny hunting, and general exploration will keep you busy for hours.

Nevertheless, the story is an integral part of the game and is arguably the most important part. So, it is understandable some trainers will be peeved by what they consider a short story.

After all, a lot of players have been excited about the Isle of Armor expansion for several months, so two to four hours play-time doesn't necessarily cut it. If you assume the Isle of Armor is half of the Expansion Pass, which essentially costs $15, this is likely to be more than worth it.

Isle of Armor too short?

Other trainers were a lot more disappointed, however. "Honestly the story of Isle of Armor is disgustingly short," Samsamdrae shared. Elsewhere, CushyDemon echoed this statement: "I just finished Pokemon's Isle of Armor in like 2 hours. How are people not talking about how criminally short this [expletive] is."

Whether you find it short yourself will depend on how quickly you play Pokemon games and whether you engage with more than the story itself. Overall, the Isle of Armor DLC seems to be very well received by fans of the franchise.

Hopefully, The Crown Tundra follows in its footsteps in this Fall - although, for some, it would be good if the story element lasts a little longer this time!