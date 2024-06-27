“Incredible” Unown art impresses and challenges the Pokemon fanbase

Standing out as some of the weirdest Pokemon in existence, Unown are beloved by some Pokemon players and viewed as a nuisance by others.

The strange Symbol Pokemon was introduced in the second generation of the franchise, prompting many fans to try and learn the complete alphabet to solve interesting puzzles. If you’re unfamiliar, an Unown form exists for every letter of the alphabet, along with some punctuation marks.

A Pokemon artist named Higher-Elo-Creative has taken the mystique behind Unown letters to new heights, unveiling a seriously impressive batch of custom Unown tablets in elegant frames. Other Pokemon fans were blown away by the foam pieces, with one viewer dubbing them “amazing”.

Excited to share their work with the community, Higher-Elo-Creative asked other Pokemon fans to chime in with what they’d like to see as an Unown message and what stone it should be carved from. Fans in the thread did not disappoint with their answers.

One commenter joked, “Is there one that says “the home is where the heart is” or “live laugh love”? I need to bully a friend”. The artist responded that there could be, prompting others to get excited about buying their own Unown slabs.

Another viewer put their Unown reading skills to the test, translating the slabs for other readers. They listed them as, “YOUR JOURNEY BEGINS, ANEW AND ALIVE, YOUR JOURNEY BEGINS, HOME, POWER, [and] UNOWN, GAME OVER”.

Some fans thanked the user who translated the slabs, with one reader declaring, “Game Over tripped me up; that does not look like a G.” Another person replied to this, insisting they blame Game Freak for making the G Unown look too “funky”.

The response to the artwork was overwhelmingly positive. A viewer praised the original artist, saying, “These are incredible. Thank you so much for sharing, OP. I know another commenter said it, but THIS is the type of creativity & imagination that I love about this community, and that we desperately need more of.”

It’s an incredibly valid point – the Pokemon community has a reputation for being packed to the brim with talented artists. Whether you’re interested in cute baked goods, elegant paintings, or custom game consoles, there’ll be a Pokemon creator out there to inspire you with their work.