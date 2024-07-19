Pokemon players want an Elden Ring-sized map but not everyone’s convinced

It’s long been a playground dream or perfect forum fodder, but once again Pokemon players are asking for a game that combines many – or all – regions. While this sort of Pangea-esque monstrosity would likely be too big to curate properly, it doesn’t stop people asking every few months.

Pokemon players discussed the ideas in a Reddit post, titled, “Imagine a Pokemon game this big” which also showed a mock-up of a Pokemon map that combined plenty of regions into one monster map. Bigger than Scarlet & Violet and even Pokemon Legends Arceus combined.

Other players were quick to draw comparisons to Elden Ring and the size of that map, with a comment saying, “Ah….come to seek the Elden Badge have you? Of course you have. No shame in it. Unfortunately for you, however, you are starterless.”

Other people in the comments took the idea and ran with it, and the posts are a treasure trove of Elden Ring lore intertwined with Pokemon history. “Foul trainer, in search of the Master Ball, emboldened by the flame of Charmander. Someone must extinguish thy flame…” adds one person.

Another comment added to this stating, “I am Cynthia Trainer of Garchomp and I have never known defeat.” It’s not all Elden Ring quotes, though, as plenty of Trainers actually think a Pokemon game this size would be annoying.

One person said, “Nah, quality over quantity, content over size. The main campaign shouldn’t take more than 20 hours to complete, lol.” Another adds, “I don’t want this, two regions in the Gen 2 games were hard enough to balance, all of the regions would be nearly impossible.”

The main sentiment seems to be that a region this large would be aimless, as one person explains, saying, “How do you pace that? How do you structure that? What happens when it’s Region 3 and your team has reached level 100? what town do you start in?”

Despite the constant calls for a bigger world, so many comments back up the idea of quality over quantity, with some comments explaining that Pokemon games “have a real sweet spot in length” and that “Pokemon stays interesting as long as you keep progressing at a decent rate.”

The calls for an MMO Pokemon game may never end, but fans at least have the next title to look forward to next year. While the Pokemon Legends Z-A release date is still something of a mystery, you can explore the biggest map of all – the world – in Pokemon Go while you wait.