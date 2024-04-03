Pokemon players obsessed with “awesome” Galar x Alola fusions

Ever wondered what a mash-up of Galar and Alola would look like? A talented Pokemon artist recently set out to explore just that with some incredible fusion artwork.

Alola and Galar have been some of the most interesting regions to explore in the Pokemon world, offering fun mechanics and a variety of fan-favorite ‘mons (and some not-so-beloved creatures, too). But what would it look like if the regions were fused together?

In collaboration with @magikdex on Instagram, artist @_elite.4_ created a wonderful trio of fusion Starter ‘mons, inspired by both sets of Starters from Alola and Galar. Pokemon fans on Instagram were obsessed with the results.

The Instagram Reel features Slingkong (The Owl Money Pokemon), Foulhare (The Slam Dunk Pokemon), and Fizzilisk (The Entertainer Pokemon). Each fusion features a perfect blend of traits from its Starter origins.

The artist commented on the Reel, thanking OP for sharing their work in the video, and another Pokemon fan replied to their comment saying, “you worked hard, you deserve it”.

An excited viewer in the comments noted, “I thought these were gonna be mediocre but oh my … GOD DID YOU DELIVER”. Someone else simply called the original artwork “amazing”.

Other fans wanted to see more from this fusion series, with one person noting “need the full line bro don’t leave me hanging”.

Seeing new forms of popular Pokemon is always interesting, especially when the featured ‘mons are popular Starters or have specific traits like Mega Evolutions. It’ll be interesting to see what Starters we end up with when Legends Z-A comes out.