Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon Sword & Shield Galar Pokedex reimagined in 8-bit Game Boy style

Published: 21/Jan/2021 23:11

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Scorbunny and Pixel Pikachu in front of a Nintendo Gameboy.
Game Freak / Nintendo

Share

Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Pokemon Sword & Shield fan went viral after re-imagining every single ‘mon from the Galar Region in 8-bit Game Boy style. 

In a first for the franchise, Pokemon’s eighth generation RPG was in both HD and on a home console. Despite that, many fans still have nostalgia for the way the games used to look on the Game Boy.

Those wondering what Sword & Shield’s monsters would look like in 8-bit graphics no longer have to dream as one incredibly talented artist re-imagined all of Galar’s ‘mon in the retro graphic style.

Screenshot of Pokemon Red & Blue choosing starter.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
A Pokemon fan reimagined Sword & Shield ‘mon with Game Boy-style graphics.

Pokemon Sword & Shield fan’s epic Game Boy Galar Pokedex

Illustrator Pat Ackerman posted his incredible artwork on January 20, and wowed the Pokemon community by recreating monsters from the eighth generation in Game Boy’s pixel graphic style.

While Sword & Shield technically boasts over 600 characters with its DLC, the fan tackled all the ‘mon either new to the series or region specific.

According to Ackerman, he used the pallet from the 1998 title Yellow. “Finally finished all of generation 8 in Gameboy form! They use the Pokémon Yellow palette,” he wrote.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the incredibly skilled artist also re-imagined Sword & Shield Gigantamax forms in the retro Game Boy style. Those wanting to see the various ‘mon he’s created should check out his Instagram.

The Pokemon community absolutely loved Pat Ackerman’s retro reimagining, such as one fan who exclaimed, “These are absolutely beautiful”. One user even went as far as to say they preferred the style to the Nintendo Switch graphics. “I really prefer this over the 3d models. I wish there was an option in the game for this,” they wrote.

Screenshot of Pokemon fans reacting to Sword & Shield Game Boy art.

Impressively, the talented fan explained that he doesn’t use a program to create the pixel style. Instead he uses the pencil tool in Photoshop. Considering how close this looks to the 90s Game Boy titles, it’s pretty spot-on!

If nothing else, it’s absolutely fascinating to see what a modern Pokemon game would like if it was still made on classic consoles. Speaking of retro, hopefully we will be able to revisit Gen IV if we finally get a Diamond & Pearl remake in 2021.

Call of Duty

LIVE: Twitch Rivals $250K Warzone Doritos Bowl Grand Finals: Team Iron takes lead

Published: 21/Jan/2021 22:30 Updated: 21/Jan/2021 23:09

by Brad Norton
Twitch Rivals Warzone
Activision / Twitch

Share

Twitch Rivals Warzone

The next major Call of Duty: Warzone event, the first custom since Black Ops Cold War’s integration, is here as the postponed Twitch Rivals Doritos Bowl is finally underway on January 21 . From every team in the private lobby to where you can watch, here’s everything you need to know as the event unfolds.

  • Team Iron wins the first match with 17 kills to their name
  • A hefty $250K is up for grabs
  • Top competitors include Aydan, HusKerrs and Tfue

Twitch Rivals Warzone Doritos Bowl Finals: Stream

The Twitch Rivals stream is the best choice for viewers who want to skip between the different teams with live commentary.

Among the top players to watch, fans can tune into Aydan or HusKerr‘s streams — each are ranked among Warzone’s best and the game’s highest earners.

Twitch Rivals Warzone Doritos Bowl Finals: Schedule

The event had two days of qualifiers, one open and one closed, helping decide the final 49 teams (24 qualifiers, 25 invitees) of trios that made it to the Finals on January 21. 

Date Time (PT) Time (ET) Time (GMT)
January 21 2 p.m. 5 p.m. 10 p.m.

Twitch Rivals Warzone Doritos Bowl Finals: Invited teams

25 teams have been invited to compete in the Twitch Rivals Warzone Doritos Bowl. From the most popular streamers to veteran competitors, all of the biggest names were dropped into the same lobby. Alongside the invited Trios, 24 qualifying teams are also in the lobby.

Twitch Rivals Doritos Bowl Teams
Tfue, Destroy, ClutchBelk
Kalei, xcudi, Pz_Blue
IceManIsaac, exzachtt, Rallied
Swagg, GD_booya, SuperEvan
TeePee, DouisRaw, Merk
Tommey, AlmxndTV, newbz
HusKerrs, JoeWo, Symfuhny
LEGIQN, babydillster, x2Pac_ThuGLorD
p90princess, ReelMason, AngelWalks
LuckyChamu, Repullze, KuyaJay
BobbyPoffGaming, chun, Pieman
aamerica, Med1cinee_, Royalize_
its_iron, OPMarked, yeet
JaredFPS, Bartonologist, RussDaddy
UnRationaL, StayFinessen, Nickool
ProblemWright, Braxtvn, stukawaki
42Devon42, GalvanizeCOD, Enable
Pamaj, Dirty, JHaZeGV
SebasBeron, FadezIV, galex
Aydan, Blazt, Rated
jordy2d, Sallyisadog, LoochyTV
ItsMeRachelG, ukforty, mnavo
1Bibby, JoshuaAlfaro, AznBoi
METZY_B, kyrptic_j0ker, Unifyz
PRAY3RS, NobuSpartan, bbreadman

Twitch Rivals Warzone Doritos Bowl Finals: Format

For this major Warzone event, teams are playing in private lobbies, opposed to the usual kill-race format. There are 49 teams in total as every Trio battles it out in the same match.

Points are accumulated across five lobbies as placement and kills are all-important. Each elimination is worth one point and more points are awarded for a better finish. The full point structure can be seen below.

Placement Points
1st 25
2nd 20
3rd 15
4th 10
5th-7th 7
8th-10th 4
11th-15th 2
16th-20th 1

With $250,000 on the line, fans are very curious to find out which of these esteemed competitors can rise up. Unlike traditional Warzone tournaments, the private lobby ensures that everyone will be facing off against the best of the best and that no SBMM lobby luck can come into play.

As the first custom tournament since Black Ops Cold War’s integration and the first major tourney since the DMR’s second wave of nerfs, this is a major stepping stone for the Warzone community and an excellent chance to see more cautious gameplay in an evolving meta.