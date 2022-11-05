Ukrainian Pokemon Go players report mass outages disrupting Community Day Classic

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

As the eastern world began what should have been their three-hour Community Day Classic event, Ukranian Pokemon Go players reported a widespread issue blocking players from logging in to their accounts.

On November 5, Pokemon Go players had the opportunity to enjoy yet another Community Day Classic event. This time around, the event would feature the fan-favorite Gen 1 Pokemon Dratini which can then be evolved into the pseudo-legendary Dragonite.

But continuing the trend of issues plaguing the start of events for the eastern side of the globe, a massive number of players in Ukraine began reporting a log-in error that caused them to miss a portion – if not all – of the event.

Now, Niantic is looking into the widespread issue following an outcry from European players. Trainers are left to wonder if Niantic will compensate players, or if this will be chalked up as a loss.

Pokemon Go Community Day “ruined” by log-in issues

The Pokemon Go Community Day Classic is set to kick off at 2 PM local time and run until 5 PM. But when 2 PM rolled around, a large number of players from eastern countries such as Ukraine began reporting an issue preventing them from logging into the game.

“It’s almost 2 PM in Ukraine, but there won’t be any Community Day today for the vast majority of Ukrainian players,” user Gedeonus stated in a post on Reddit. They then outlined the steps their local group of players took in an attempt to resolve the issues.

These included attempting several different login methods, changing the network type, checking for updates, and uninstalling and redownloading Pokemon Go, and more.

“We tried asking Niantic Support on Twitter, Campfire, and so on, but got only automatically generated scripts like “sorry for you, try again later” or “it seems like you have a bad internet connection”. Unfortunately, the feedback was poor and lacked empathy for the player base.”

And Gedeonus wasn’t alone as close to 100 comments claimed they were dealing with the same issue. However, at the time of writing, servers in the US are working as intended.

Niantic would eventually apologize for the inconvenience and announce they were working on a fix. However, the Community Day has already ended for affected players, and there was no mention of a make-up time frame.