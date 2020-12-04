 Top 20 Pokemon that can learn the most TM & HM moves - Dexerto
Pokemon

Top 20 Pokemon that can learn the most TM & HM moves

Published: 4/Dec/2020 1:26

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Mew from the Pokemon anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

With the October release of the Pokemon Sword & Shield DLC The Crown Tundra, there are close to 900 ‘mons in existence. However, only a few of them can learn a wide variety of TM & HMs. Here are the top 20 monsters who can learn the most moves. 

When Game Freak debuted Pokemon back in 1996, the RPG only featured 151 monsters for players to catch. It’s mind blowing to think that decades later, the series has now spanned eight generations, and has close to 900 characters in 2020.

While many of the monsters hold a special place in our hearts, let’s face it – some are better than others. Here are 20 monsters who can learn the most moves – and the number one pick may surprise you.

Screenshot of Pokemon promotion featuring Mew.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
One Pokemon can learn more moves than the rest.

Which Pokemon can learn the most moves?

Considering how massive the national Pokedex has become, narrowing down this list is no easy feat. Not to mention the insane amount of TM & HMs there are, as well as their restrictions and limitations they have to specific species.

Coming up at the top is Gen I’s Mew. While the Mythical Psychic-type creature is small, it actually has the largest versatility. The adorable creature can learn an astonishing 249 moves – which is absolutely insane!

Even more impressive, is that it nearly doubles the second place runner-up ‘mon, Clefable, who is at 146. Interestingly, Normal-type ‘mon claimed six out of the 20 spots, with Psychic & Fairy making up the other largest chunk. Below is the overall ranking. (Note: Rank 9 and 17 were ties, and not listed in any particular order)

  • 1: Mew (249 moves)
  • 2: Clefable (146)
  • 3: Clefairy (142)
  • 4: Mewtwo (138)
  • 5: Gallade (135)
  • 6: Blissey (133)
  • 7: Arceus (132)
  • 8: Wigglytuff (131)
  • 9: Chansey (130)
  • 10: Nidoking (130)
  • 11: Nidoqueen (130)
  • 12: Rhyperior (130)
  • 13: Alolan Raichu (128)
  • 14: Rhydon (127)
  • 15: Jigglypuff (125)
  • 16: Slowking (124)
  • 17: Charizard (122)
  • 18: Snorlax (122)
  • 19: Togekiss (122)
  • 20: Dragonite (119)
Screenshot of Mew in Pokemon Red & Blue from 1996.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The 1996 ‘mon still reigns supreme eight generations later.

While Trainers will ultimately choose their team based on ‘mon they love, it’s still interesting to see which characters can actually learn the most given the RPG’s wide assortment of HMs & TMs.

Hardcore fans of the series might not be too surprised by Mew taking the #1 spot, as its lore has always stated that it’s made up from the DNA of all other Pokemon. Its ability to take on that many moves is actually quite fitting.

