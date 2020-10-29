Niantic seemingly gives up on revamping Pokemon Go's PokeCoin system - Dexerto

Niantic have been testing an alternative Pokemon Go Pokecoin system for several months. They have now announced those tests will be discontinued and subsequently revert to the original system.
“Based on Trainer feedback and collected data, this PokéCoin-rewards test will be discontinued in all test countries (Australia, Germany, New Zealand, and Taiwan),” Niantic revealed via an update on the official Pokemon Go blog.
“The PokéCoin-rewards system in those countries will revert to the existing system on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. local time.” That existing system is the one most trainers have come accustomed to.
Defending gyms is currently the only way to get PokeCoins without buying them in Pokemon Go…
Keeping gyms relevant
Judging by the majority of feedback, trainers enjoy the simplicity of leaving a Pokemon on a gym to earn their 50 Pokecoins for the day. For those of you who don’t know, you earn one PokeCoin for every 10 minutes you have a ‘mon defending a gym.
That means to earn the maximum of the 50 coins you’ll need one on there for 8 hours and 20 minutes. That sounds difficult but over time gyms have become less competitive and you can often get the full amount in one attempt.
There’s always two sides to a story, however. Some trainers believed the new proposed PokeCoin system was actually more inclusive. The logic behind this was it would help trainers in competitive gyms areas but as mentioned above these areas are becoming less frequent.
It looks like the majority of trainers have got their way in regards to the old PokeCoin system, at least for the moment. Niantic didn’t close the book entirely on adjusting the system, saying: “We appreciate Trainers’ participation in the test, and we’ll continue to look for ways to improve how players can earn PokéCoins.” Hopefully the next one will be more popular.
Pokemon Sword & Shield players trying to complete The Crown Tundra’s Dynamax Adventures may be stuck getting repeat Legendary monsters. Thankfully, there is a method that guarantees you new monster paths – here is everything you need to know.
Pokemon Sword & Shield got its latest DLC, The Crown Tundra, on October 22. One of the major features included in the update is the Dynamax Adventures mode, which lets players catch a host of Legendaries.
Unfortunately, Trainers trying to complete their Dex may hit a roadblock by getting repeat ‘mons. Thankfully, a method has been discovered which guarantees you a new Legendary monster you haven’t caught yet.
Players can get new Legendary Pokemon locations in Dynamax Adventures.
How to stop repeat Legendary Pokemon paths in Dynamax Adventures
Dynamax Adventures is a twist on Sword & Shield’s Raid Dens. Trainers enter a cave with three other players to take on four battles with rental Pokemon. At the end of each adventure is a random Legendary with a 100% catch rate.
While fun for the first couple of hours, players trying to complete their Dex will soon run into an issue where Legendaries will start to be repeated. Even worse is that you can’t even catch them as there is a one-time limit per save.
Fortunately, a solution has been discovered to get around this pesky problem. Below we will cover the two methods which will guarantee you a new Legendary Pokemon path each time you enter Dynamax Adventures.
Peonia will give players new Legendary location paths in Crown Tundra.
Method 1: Hints from Peonia
Step 1: If you find yourself getting repeat Pokemon each time you do Dynamax Adventures, look for Peonia at the entrance to Max Lair.
Step 2: The character will sell you a new Legendary location for five ores. By the time Trainers get repeat monsters, they should have accumulated hundreds of these items. You get rewarded with the rocks each time you complete a round of the mode.
Step 3: Talk to the scientist who will now have Peonia’s path to the new Pokemon written down.
Note: You will know when Peonia has a new hint as she will be rocking back and forth excitedly. If she no longer has a hint, complete another Raid and come back to her as she sometimes has a cooldown. If you are still stuck, check out method two below.
Repeated Legendaries are caused by playing with other Trainers. When the game pairs you with a group online, the other users often don’t have Legendaries that you you’ve already caught. Below is a method to fix that.
A way to force a new Legendary path is to play offline.
Method 2: Use AI teammates to trigger a new Pokemon path
Step 1: Start a Dynamax Adventure, however DO NOT invite others. Play with AI teammates instead. Doing this will guarantee you a new Legendary path.
Step 2: The AI players can be hit and miss, to say the least. The goal here is to just get to the very end of the cave. Once you battle a Legendary, it doesn’t matter if you lose, just make sure you reach the encounter.
Step 3: If you lose (which will likely happen with AI teammates), save the Legendary ‘mon’s location with the scientist.
Step 4: Load up the saved location, though this time connect to the internet and choose to invite other players to your adventure. Having human teammates will make this much easier. Battle your way to the Legendary and catch it.
Step 5: Repeat this process every time. First team up with AI offline, reach the new Legendary you don’t have, and save its location. Then go online and team up with human players and catch the monster.
While it may seem tedious having to do one offline AI path first, it sure beats doing 10 Dynamax Adventures only for nine of them to be duplicates you can’t catch. This method will guarantee you a new Legendary path each time and is helpful for Trainers who only have a few monsters left to catch.
Putting a Legendary in the first Party slot can force Peonia to give you its location.
Players who already have caught Legendaries in Dynamax Adventures can invite their friends to catch the Pokemon – if they don’t already have it, that is. Below is a method that forces Peonia to give you a path for a Legendary you already own.
Step 1: Catch a Legendary in Dynamax Adventures.
Step 2: Equip the Legendary you want a location for in the first slot of your Party.
Step 3: Talk to Peonia at the entrance of the Max Lair. She will automatically sell you the path for the Legendary that is in the first slot in your Party.
Step 4: Talk to the scientist and load up the saved location. Press the + button to generate a Link Code for your friend.
Players can invite friends to catch a Legendary they already own themselves.
The reason this method is helpful is that it will allow players to help out their friends. If you manage to snag every Legendary in the DLC first, you can literally generate a location code for each one of them.