Pokemon Go Spreading Cheer Special Research tasks & rewards

The Spreading Cheer Special Research quest has arrived in Pokemon Go, so here are all of the tasks and rewards you can unlock.

The star of Pokemon Go’s April Community Day is none other than Togetic, which means there will be boosted wild spawns, an increased chance of finding a Shiny, and you can evolve a Togekiss that knows the move Aura Sphere.

There’s also an event-exclusive Spreading Cheer Special Research quest available. If you’re wondering whether it’s worth buying a ticket or just curious to see what rewards are included, you’ll find everything you need below.

Niantic

Pokemon Go Spreading Cheer Special Research tasks

Here are all the tasks and rewards in the Pokemon Go Spreading Cheer Special Research quest:

Step 1 of 4

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 15 Poke Balls

Catch 15 Togetic – Togetic encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws – 20 Togepi Candy

Rewards: 2000 Stardust, Togetic encounter, and 1 Incense

Step 2 of 4

Catch 15 Togetic – 30 Togepi Candy

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Togetic encounter

Use 3 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokemon – 10 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 1500 XP, Togetic encounter, and 1 Lure Module

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 50 Togepi Candy

Evolve 1 Togetic – 1 Lucky Egg

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 15 Great Balls

Rewards: 2500 XP, 1 Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward! – 1 Golden Razz Berries

Claim Reward! – 3500 XP

Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Togekiss encounter, and 3 Rare Candies

Special shoutout to Leekduck for help with this information.

Be aware that you’ll need a Sinnoh Stone for the task that requires you to evolve a Togetic into Togekiss.

The good news is that Timed Research will take place during this Community Day with up to five Sinnoh Stones available as rewards.

Niantic

How to get the Spreading Cheer Special Research quest

To get access to the Spreading Cheer Special Research quest, you’ll need to purchase a ticket from the in-game shop for $1 / £0.79 or the equivalent price in your local currency.

You’ll then need to log in during the event to claim the Special Research quest. For reference, the Togetic Community Day takes place on April 15, 2023, from 2PM to 5PM local time.

Once you’ve claimed the Special Research quest, you’ll be able to complete it in your own time, although it will be easier to finish during the Community Day as many tasks revolve around catching Togetic.

That’s everything you need to know about the Spreading Cheer Special Research quest! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

