These “unused” Pokemon type combos have to come to Pokemon Z-A according to fans

There is plenty of time before the next Pokemon game, but that hasn’t stopped people from speculating, and right now people are demanding that the few remaining unused type combinations need to make an appearance.

One of the most exciting aspects of any new Pokemon game is all the new Pokemon that arrive, and with Pokemon Legends Z-A on the way, many fans are expecting some regional variants of existing monsters, much like Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Game Freak seems to like using regional variants to test out some unique type combinations, much like Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark in Legends Arceus receiving the previously unheard-of Normal and Gost-type combination. So, fans are already diving into unused type combinations to make some predictions.

Pokemon player u/MoneyLocal8180 has shared a post to Reddit, with the question, “What unused type combination would you like to be used in the next game?” Alongside this, they’ve shared an image with some examples of the type combos we are yet to see.

Other Pokemon fans are having a lot of fun in the comments predicting their own choices with one of the first comments saying, “Bug/Dragon would be fantastic for a regional variant of the Yanma and Trapinch lines. An Ice/Poison Pokemon based on black ice would also be great.”

A lot of people are on board with Flygon finally getting Bug and Dragon-type, though under certain circumstances. “Ok, as a regional variant of Flygon, I wouldn’t mind the Bug/Dragon typing. If it has no relation to the desert, the Ground typing becomes much less important” says one comment.

However, one person jokes, “But a ground/bug regional variant would be so so much funnier.” After years of fans begging for Flygon to get some recognition, or for the Pokemon to get a Bug and Dragon-type form, it seems many would find it hilarious if Pokemon went the Ground and Bug-type route.

Another comment reads, “I want a Ground/Fairy pink-fairy armadillo Pokemon NOW”. While someone else says, “I could see a regional Milcery evolution that’s birthday/celebration themed with candles being a fire/fairy type.”

Finally, another comment says, “…can’t we just retcon Sableye into Ghost/Rock?” which is a comment on Sableye’s habit of dragging around a crystal with it for protection. We’ll be sure to see some interesting new combinations in the future, but we’ll have to wait a while for the Pokemon Legends Z-A release date to find out more.