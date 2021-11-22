Team Galactic are actually stealing Pokemon in BDSP and it’s going viral

Team Galactic are now following in the footsteps of Team Snagem in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, after being caught red-handed stealing people’s Pokemon.

The Gen 4 remakes landed on November 18 following months of anticipation in the community. One half of the fanbase was optimistic about it, though the other half – who had been listening chiefly to leaks – were a bit underwhelmed about what was to come of it.

Since its launch, it’s managed to achieve ‘critically acclaimed’ status, with fans new and old jumping into the action. Though, it’s not all been fun.

Clips of the Sinnoh Region’s team snagging Pokemon from players have started to go viral on Reddit and TikTok, with trainers warning others it could soon happen to them.

Team Galactic snagging Pokemon from Diamond & Pearl players

In a short video posted to the Nintendo Switch subreddit, user mikeloud shows how Team Galactic have started to find ways to gain an advantage over trainers. They are literally running away with their Pokemon in broad daylight.

The Reddit post has racked up a whopping 26,000 upvotes at the time of writing, with many unable to process what they’re seeing.

After a quick chat with a Galactic grunt, they make their move…

Despite being just an unnamed grunt, some members of the community have held the character up to be “literally the most successful Pokémon villain ever” in the replies. Another joked: “This is why there is a lack of fire-type Pokémon in the game!”

There is a high chance that this is simply a visual bug that needs to be fixed in the future, though it’s unclear as to how many people have been affected. Regardless, it made for good viewing.

Wonder if they ever got this Ponyta back? A new mystery emerges in the Sinnoh region…