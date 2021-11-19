All Gift Pokemon locations in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Gift Pokemon are free to receive in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but you will only get ahold of them in BDSP if you know where to look. Luckily for you, we have locations for many different species – from Mew to Jirachi.

There are many gifts you can give and receive in the new Pokemon games, from the Mystery Gift tool to trading with fellow trainers.

However, there are designated points on the Sinnoh Region map you may want to visit in order to bolster your team.

How many Gift Pokemon are in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl?

There are 14 different Gift Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, all of which can be received at specific locations, reaching certain points, and by speaking to people in-game.

This guide will give you a hand in finding all 13, meaning you can cross them off your Pokedex fast.

Gift Pokemon list in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

All Gift Pokemon locations in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

How to get Happiny Gift Pokemon

If you visit Hearthome City, a hiker is waiting to give you an egg for Happiny. Right at the entrance at Route 209, he will be waiting there with a brown and orange outfit! Speak to him and the egg will be received as a gift.

How to get Turtwig, Chimchar & Piplup

Getting Piplup, Turtwig, and Chimchar in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is easy. It’s the first free gift you’re exposed to in the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl’s remakes, as you’re able to choose between the three starters at the very beginning of the story. There is a way to get all three Sinnoh starters at once, however – guide here.

How to get Eevee Gift Pokemon

In order to get a free Eevee – which has multiple different evolutions, from Jolteon to Flareon – you need to complete the National Pokedex in Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl. After you have completed this step, a character called Bebe will hand you a free Eevee. Then it’s down to you to decide which evolution you’ll pick!

How to get Riolu Gift Pokemon

To get Riolu – which evolves into Lucario – you’re going to need to visit Canaclave City. From here, take a ticket to Iron Island on the boat. By finishing the escort mission on the island, a Riolu egg will be received as a reward!

How to get Jirachi & Mew Gift Pokemon

If you have Pokemon Let’s Go or Sword and Shield save files, you can get Mew and Jirachi in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. To do this, visit Floarama Town and there are two people standing in the long grass on the left – next to the Pokemon Center. Speak to both of them, and receive your gifts!

How to get Manaphy Gift Pokemon

Manaphy is available to get as a Gift Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl via the Mystery Gift feature. Here’s how to unlock it – but using it for the first time will earn you a Manaphy egg.

How to get Abra Gift Pokemon

To get a free Abra, you need to trade a Machop at Oreburgh City. Visit Oreburgh City, and inside the building to the left of the store, speak to the first person you see inside. Then, after initiating the conversation the trade can be completed.

How to get Chatot Gift Pokemon

In order to get Chatot, you’re going to need to trade a Buziel. Visit Eterna City, and then go inside the house next to the store. There, you will find a character sitting at the top left of the room. Start a conversation, hand over your Buizel, and you’ll add a new Chatot to your team!

How to get Magikarp Gift Pokemon

To get a Magikarp free Gift Pokemon, you need to trade a Finneon. To find the trader, visit route 226 and use Surf to visit the island. Go inside the house on the island and speak to the Meister, who will start the trading process.

How to get Haunter Gift Pokemon

Haunter is also a trade Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, so you need to trade a Medicham to get it. To find the trader, visit Snowpoint City and they’re waiting in the building left of the Gym. Speak to a blond-haired girl inside to trade and seconds later, a Haunter will be yours!

How to get Fossil Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

To get Fossil Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you must visit the Oreburgh City Museum. This is a free process, so it won’t cost you anything to revive your fossil.

Speak to the character sitting behind the desk, on the right. They will send you outside, but if you come back into the room your Fossil Pokemon will be waiting for you.

So, that’s all you need to know to find all Gift Pokemon and Trade Pokemon in the Diamond & Pearl remakes. Hopefully, you get them all fast!