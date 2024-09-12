Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 2025 Grand Challenge I: Dates, rewards, banned Pokemon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is kicking off a new year of competitions with the 2025 Grand Challenge I.

The event, held within the Gen 9 games, will allow participants to compete against other players and earn Championship Points. Those who earn the most points during the season will be invited to next year’s Pokemon World Championships in Anaheim, California.

The 2025 Grand Challenge I is a great chance to start the competitive season strong, so here’s everything to know about the event and how to participate.

The sign-up period for the 2025 Grand Challenge I started on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 5 pm PDT and ends on Thursday, September 19 at 4:59 pm PDT.

The competition itself runs from Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 5 pm PDT to Sunday, September 22, 2024, at 4:59 pm PDT.

To register, complete the following steps:

Open the X menu in Pokemon Scarlet or Violet Select Poke Portal Select Battle Stadium Select Online Competitions Go to Official Competitions and click Search for a competition

Note that you’ll need to register your Battle Team when you sign up.

Battle rules

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

As with most competitive Pokemon matches, the 2025 Grand Challenge I will be comprised of Double Battles.

There are also three divisions, split up by the participant’s birth year:

Junior Division : Born in or after 2013

: Born in or after 2013 Senior Division : Born between 2009 and 2012

: Born between 2009 and 2012 Masters Division: Born in or before 2008

Most Pokemon available in Scarlet and Violet are eligible for the competition, including the new and returning Pokemon added in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion.

That said, there are some Pokemon that cannot be used, which we’ve listed below

Banned Pokemon

Note that Ogerpon and the Loyal Three (Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti from The Teal Mask DLC are banned despite being legal in past competitive events.

Rewards

Players who complete at least three matches during the event – regardless of whether they win or lose – will receive the following rewards:

100,000 League Points

Gold Bottle Cap ×1

Ability Patch ×1

That’s everything to know about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 2025’s Grand Challenge I! If you need help preparing a team for the competition, be sure to check out our guide on Eggs and breeding and tips on how to level up fast.