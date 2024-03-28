Customized Pokemon TCG binders dubbed “genius move” by collectors

Looking for inspiration on how to organize your Pokemon TCG collection? A Pokemon collector was recently called a “genius” online, thanks to their gorgeous binder customization.

Keeping a collection of Pokemon cards organized is tricky. Every time you get a new pack or Booster Bundle, you have to move everything along a few slots in your binder or pick up a new storage tin, and it can be very time-consuming.

A Pokemon TCG collector took to r/PokemonTCG recently to share a gorgeous method of customizing and organizing binders with teeny card replicas, and other fans were obsessed.

The original poster shared a snap of their collection in this Reddit post, featuring 3 binders with miniature keychains featuring chase cards for each master set. Other Pokemon fans in the Subreddit were obsessed with this creative organization tactic, with one person dubbing it a “genius move”.

Article continues after ad

One excited reader commented, “Take my money. I’ve been looking for a great solution for this”. Someone else referred to the incredible miniature cards as, “unnecessarily cute and awesome and aesthetically pleasing”.

Article continues after ad

Some of the readers were initially concerned that OP had shrunk down an actual Moonbreon card, with one person saying, “[Not going to lie] I thought it was the real cards” and another agreeing, “Same was about to march to the comments angrily.”

If you’re unfamiliar, the trio of cards shown above are immensely valuable.

If you’re keen on getting your own mini card keychains, the original poster noted that they’d purchased the keychains from an Etsy store. The artist who makes these keychains is MisfitToysStore on Etsy, where you can find their full catalog of miniature artwork.

Article continues after ad

OP also noted that the seller offers miniature Game Boy cartridges too, which would be ideal for any collectors who specialize in physical copies of games.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.