Shadow Mewtwo Raid turns into “hilarious” Pokemon Go story

A regular Pokemon Go Raid turned into much more, when one Pokemon Go player ended up in the middle of a “hilarious” story.

One member of the Pokemon Go community has shared a touching story, explaining how a random encounter at a Shadow Mewtwo raid turned into a much funnier story than they could ever expect.

Pokemon Go player u/-Laffi- has shared this Reddit post, explaining their story with the comment, “Hilarious Pokemon Go happening!”

After a walk in a rural area, they encountered a Raid, saying, “There was a Mewtwo shadow raid going on, but obviously it was only me there. Suddenly I see a car coming, and this is really a dead end road, so nobody really drives that far…unless in my case…to play Pokemon Go.”

Article continues after ad

They continue, adding, “And yes. Suddenly one person popped up in the gym, then 2, then 3, then 4, then 5! I was thinking. That car must be filled up with people playing Pokemon Go together. How lovely!”

Article continues after ad

Next, they describe going over to the car expecting to see lots of people playing Pokemon Go, however, they explain “All I could see was a short woman driving the car….But she was only one person. What was this sorcery?”

After approaching, the person behind the post says they saw that the “woman had 5 different phones on her lap, all of them in the gym queue for Mewtwo”, and that upon asking why, she explained, “it was her husbands, and 2 kids’ phone she had brought along, and her own phone”.

Article continues after ad

According to the post, the woman in the car thought “It would be fun to try to catch a few Mewtwos, while the kids were eating, and husband putting them to bed.”

Other players were impressed with the story and especially the mom’s dedication in the comments, with one saying, “Life as a parent… I help the kids do their dailies and fight gym for coins.”

Article continues after ad

Finally, another parent explains a similar situation, adding, “We have 4 kids and sometimes one of us will take all 6 accounts out to raid if we can’t find anyone to raid with us. I almost always end up making a new friend”.