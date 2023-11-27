Save a spooky 33% on the Gengar Hori Split Pad for Switch this Cyber Monday

Add some comfort to your gaming sessions and grab a gorgeous Pokemon accessory, with this amazing Cyber Monday deal on the Gengar Hori Split Pad Compact.

There are mountains of great Pokemon merchandise, and among them, there’s a healthy heap dedicated to the gloomy Ghost-type Gengar. But, the latest Hori Split Pad Compact could be one of the best pieces of ghost-garbed paraphernalia any Pokemon fan could imagine.

The Hori Split Pad Compact is designed to make your handheld Nintendo Switch sessions more comfortable, sliding onto the sides using the Joy-Con rails, and adding some heft in your hands, as well as larger buttons and a greater focus on ergonomics. They’re great in almost any design, but the Gengar Hori Split Pad Compact is a thing of beauty, and it’s currently 33% off over at Amazon.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Grab the spookily comfortable Gengar Hori Split Pad Compact

Officially licensed by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company, the Gengar Nintendo Switch Hori Split Pad Compact is a fantastic way to play in handheld mode for longer, saving your palms from fiddling with those dainty Joy-Con and allowing you to just sit back, relax, and concentrate on catching them all.

As well as feeling great to hold, the Gengar Hori Split Pad Compact (naturally) features the Ghost-Type Pokemon in swirling purple designs all over the controllers. It’s a good-looking addition to any Switch, but this accessory is sure to be a hit with Pokemon fans who love the spookier side of things. Make the most of this amazing Cyber Monday deal today.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking for even more great deals this weekend, be sure to check out our other guides covering the best Pokemon TCG: 151 Black Friday deals, the best Pokemon TCG: Paradox Rift Black Friday deals, and the best Black Friday Pokemon deals of 2023 next.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.