Radical Pokemon fan steals $70,000 of cards from old boss & hides them at mom’s house

A hardcore Pokemon fan with over 500,000 cards was found guilty of stealing over $70,000 worth of cards from his old boss and stashing them at his mother’s house.

Wild Pokemon card thefts have become an almost everyday occurrence in 2022 with car chases, half a million dollar heists, and armed robberies dominating the news cycle.

Part of the reason why there are so many crimes related to Pokemon cards is because of how valuable they are with some rare ones selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Now, a 28-year-old warehouse worker in London has been found guilty of his own Pokemon card crime after he was caught stealing cards from his old boss.

Police find 500,000 Pokemon cards among stolen packs

According to The Mirror, Kyriacos Christou confessed to taking the Pokemon cards when he picked up orders. His theft was only discovered after his boss grew suspicious and set up cameras.

Once he was arrested, cops found a whopping half a million cards at his mom’s house, but some of them belonged to Christou’s brother who is a Pokemon YouTuber.

Unsplash Pokemon card collectors have made a fortune selling their collections.

“The defendant, who knew his Evolutions pre-release Charizard Holo from his Granbull V Full Art Ultra Rare, stole over £60,000 of stock from his employer and listed them for sale on his own eBay account,” prosecutor Nick Cribb said in a statement.

During sentencing, Judge Noel Lucas QC agreed to spare the thief jail if he paid back the money he owed within 28 days.

Christou was given a 16 month sentence suspended for two years and was ordered to fulfill 175 hours of unpaid labor in addition to paying his old boss 6,000 in compensation.