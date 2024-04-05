Knife-wielding teens charged for stealing Charizard Pokemon card worth thousands

Four people have been charged with multiple crimes following their robbery of a Charizard Pokemon card worth $7,000 CAD.

There’s big money in Pokemon TCG collection with some cards valued at millions of dollars. That can make selling them a little dangerous.

A Canadian seller discovered this the hard way when they were reportedly ambushed by four assailants at an attempted sale.

The victim was attempting to sell a 1999 Holographic Shadowless Charizard Pokemon card valued at $7,000. They were approached by two of the four perpetrators who allegedly snatched the card from them during the sale.

THE POKEMON COMPANY Charizard’s insane popularity among the Pokemon fanbase tends to inflate the price of its cards.

York Regional Police say that the two men who committed the initial theft ran back to a vehicle where two accomplices were waiting. The victim attempted to follow the accused assailants and one of them produced a knife as a deterrent.

After backing off, the victim took note of the license plate for the escape vehicle and followed their robbers to Toronto. They were later arrested in the city.

A 20-year-old man, two 17-year-old boys, and a 16-year-old boy have been charged with a number of crimes for the incident. These include robbery/theft with violence or threats of violence and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The 20-year-old and one of the 17-year-olds had both already been before the court on unrelated charges. Both were charged with breaches of other corrections orders.