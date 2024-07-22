Over $1M in Pokemon cards stolen in warehouse raids

Thieves raided a family-owned business in England and are reported to have stolen Pokemon cards worth around $1 million.

A warehouse in Newton Aycliffe, England belonging to Total Cards director Adrian Marsden was broken into on June 14 and June 28, 2023. The business owner reported the incidents to local authorities whose investigation has not identified the culprits.

On June 14, 2023, Marsden and his partner and co-director, Victoria Cairns, were contacted by an employee who informed them of a hole found at the back of the warehouse. Those responsible had stolen a sizable amount of the business’ inventory, the staffer reported.

Article continues after ad

The Daily Mail reports that County Durham officers were dispatched to the scene, but nothing deterred the thieves from returning two weeks later, though Marsden’s team had patched the hole and mended a broken fence.

On June 28, 2023, the group of thieves went back to the property, cut another hole, and made off with a van full of merch and Pokemon cards.

Article continues after ad

Adrian Marsden/SWNS via Daily Mail Thieves raided the warehouse on two separate occasions

CCTV footage from outside the warehouse shows the six crooks breaking in, one of whom made sure to adjust the cameras in their favor. After scouring the warehouse for 45 minutes, the crew packed a nearby van with stolen Pokemon cards and other goods before taking off.

Article continues after ad

According to Adrian Marsden, the estimated retail value of the Pokemon cards totals more than £1 million (which is around 1.29 million USD).

Despite taking witness statements, running forensics tests, and reviewing CCTV footage, the County Durham police came up with no concrete evidence and closed the case after eight months.

Fortunately, insurance covered the stolen valuables but Marsden told the Daily Mail, “They cased the joint and destroyed a family business.”

Reports of Pokemon card heists have continued to rise in recent years. Earlier in July, police in Oshawa, Canada responded to a game store robbery where about $5,000 worth of Pokemon cards were stolen.

Article continues after ad

In May, athlete-turned-robber Anthony Curcio was charged for running sports and Pokemon card scams.