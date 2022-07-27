Couple charged after Pokemon card theft leads to high-speed police chase

Michael Gwilliam . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Warrants have been issued for a couple charged with stealing Pokemon cards and then leading police on a high-speed chase in Ohio.

We’ve seen plenty of Pokemon card-related crimes recently, including the theft of a 62-year-old South Carolina man’s $500,000 collection, but now, things have escalated big time.

On July 24, police were called to a Walmart after a man and a woman wearing black masks were spotted by employees stealing Pokemon cards. According to a police report obtained by the Sentinel-Tribune, the pair used the automotive door entrance to enter and exit the store.

After police spotted the suspects’ red Chevy, they activated their lights and sirens, but the couple turned onto the interstate highway and proceeded to speed at over 105 MPH.

The Chevy was observed driving on the left and right shoulders to pass vehicles and eventually spun out at the top of the off-ramp, but continued on, ignoring a stop sign in the process.

Unsplash There have been many thefts involving Pokemon cards.

Eventually, officers lost the vehicle and the pursuit was discontinued, but the duo has since been identified as 32-year-old Nicholas Starkey and 31-year-old Kayla Canova.

Starkey is charged with theft, possessing criminal tools, and failure to comply while Canova is wanted for theft.

In total, police say $284 worth of Pokemon cards were stolen from Walmart. Luckily, it seems like no one was injured in the chase.

Earlier this year, one man was killed and two others were shot at by police for allegedly stealing Pokemon cards and pizza from a Target. Those charges have since been dropped.