Pro Pokemon Go player finally finishes “hardest research ever”

Pokemon Go expert, MYSTIC7 has finally finished what many consider to be “Pokemon Go’s hardest research ever” and reveals just how long it actually took him to complete.

Professional Pokemon Go players might have a grasp on the best Pokemon for a PvP battle, or know the best Pocket Monsters to catch with a Master Ball, but they struggle with some Research Tasks just like any other player – and one pro has finally completed the “hardest research ever.”

Known as the Glimmers of Gratitude Masterwork Research, this series of tasks has proven to be a challenge for all players. After all, you’ll be asked to catch 492 Pokemon from the Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, and Sinnoh regions, and that’s only the first set of seven challenges.

What follows are a variety of different throw tasks, catch challenges, and even quests that take 21 days to complete. All that is shadowed by the task ‘reach level 40’. Although, for a pro Pokemon Go player like MYSTIC7, that proved to be the least of his worries.

Now, after the tasks were released in February 2024, MYSTIC7 has finally finished the entire Special Research, just three months later.

Sharing his adventures on YouTube, the pro explored how he completed the tasks and how it took him over a month to complete the first set of challenges. While he did complete the level challenge easily, the amount of time and dedication this challenge takes, certainly proved to be tough for MYSTIC7.

Thankfully, he’s been rewarded with a Shiny Shaymin, making all that time worth it.

The comments were filled with a mixture of support and frustration. While some praised MYSTIC7 for doing a “great job,” others were quick to slam the tasks, adding “The fact that it gets progressively easier instead of harder, just breaks my brain.” However, some fans loved the longer tasks like this, especially given they’re not timegated.

Ultimately, while the Glimmers of Gratitude Research Task is fun, it’s undeniably challenging – but if a pro like MYSTIC7 can do it, so can you.