Pokemon Unite: Which Starter Pokemon should you pick?

Trainers can choose one free Starter Pokemon as their first fighter in Pokemon Unite. Here are the five choices players are given and which character you should pick.

After months of anticipation, Pokemon Unite finally made its debut on the Nintendo Switch on July 21. Despite the game launching with a roster of 20 characters to play as, Trainers will have to unlock the rest of the ‘mon with licenses.

Just like the Game Freak RPGs though, the 5v5 MOBA will offer players their first Pokemon for free. Below we will break down the five Starters users can choose from when they start the online multiplayer for the first time.

All Starter Pokemon in Pokemon Unite

There are five team roles in Pokemon Unite: Attacker, All-Rounder, Defender, Speedster, and Supporter. Players with new accounts will be able to choose ONE of five Starter Pokemon.

Each of the choices given represents one of the categories listed above. Below we will list every one available in the 5v5 MOBA.

Attacker

Pikachu

Style: Ranged

Ranged Difficulty: Novice

Novice Stats: Offense – 9 / Endurance – 3 / Mobility – 5 / Scoring – 4 / Support – 3

All-Rounder

Charizard

Style: Melee

Melee Difficulty: Novice

Novice Stats: Offense – 7 / Endurance – 6 / Mobility – 5 / Scoring – 6 / Support – 1

Offense – / Endurance – / Mobility – / Scoring – / Support – Evolution levels: Charmander – Level 5 – Charmeleon- Level 9 – Charizard

Defender

Snorlax

Style: Melee

Melee Difficulty: Novice

Novice Stats: Offense – 3 / Endurance – 10 / Mobility – 4 / Scoring – 3 / Support – 5

Speedster

Talonflame

Style: Melee

Melee Difficulty: Novice

Novice Stats: Offense – 5 / Endurance – 3 / Mobility – 10 / Scoring – 7 / Support – 1

Offense – / Endurance – / Mobility – / Scoring – / Support – Evolution levels: Fletchling – Level 5 – Fletchinder – Level 9 – Talonflame

Supporter

Eldegoss

Style: Ranged

Ranged Difficulty: Novice

Novice Stats: Offense – 3 / Endurance – 4 / Mobility – 5 / Scoring – 5 / Support – 8

Offense – / Endurance – / Mobility – / Scoring – / Support – Evolution levels: Gossifleur – Level 5 – Eldegoss

Which Starter Pokemon should I pick in Pokemon Unite?

The Starter Pokemon you should pick is based entirely on what type of team role you would like to fill in the MOBA. Someone who hates slower characters should probably stay away from Defenders like Snorlax. There is also the type of attack each character has. Charizard, for instance, is more melee-focused compared to Eldegoss who is ranged.

While a pretty safe pick, we think the Pikachu is a solid first choice. The Electric-type mascot is one of the strongest attackers in the game. Its physical damage packs a punch, while its speed gives you a chance to escape fights. A big part of succeding in the MOBA is exploring the map and defeating NPCs for points which the ‘mon can do safely.

Those not satisfied with the Starter should not fret. There are 15 other characters to choose from which can be unlocked by purchasing licenses. Thankfully, this can be done for free with in-game currency earned over time. For a breakdown of every ‘mon playable in the game, check out our guide here.