Pokemon Unite is launching on the Nintendo Switch on July 21, 2021. Here is when the MOBA title goes live in each region and when you can start playing your preloaded game.

After months of anticipation, Pokemon Unite is finally here. The MOBA title is first releasing on the Nintendo Switch on July 21 with mobile devices such as iPhone and Android getting it in September.

Trainers who preload the game from the eShop will be able to play the title the second it launches. Here is a breakdown of when the team-based multiplayer goes live in each region and timezone.

Pokemon Unite launch times for each region

Pokemon Unite will have a worldwide release time, meaning each country will get the MOBA at the same time. It also means some countries will be getting the game very late at night, or extremely early in the morning.

Advertisement

United States players on the West Coast will be getting the game at 12:00 AM, for example. Check out the list below to see the full details of when it launches:

US: PST – 12:00 AM / EST – 3:00 AM

PST – 12:00 AM / EST – 3:00 AM UK : 8:00 AM BST

: 8:00 AM BST JP: 16:00 JST

Pokemon Unite preload unlock times

TiMi Studios is allowing players to preload Pokemon Unite early before the MOBA officially launches. Users can download the game right now from Nintendo’s eShop. The install comes in at around 928MB.

In a confusing fashion, the game’s preload unlocks at 12:00 AM locally. However, most players will NOT be able to actually play the MOBA until 7:00 UTC as Unite launches universally at the same time.

And that’s it! Those eager to get in on the action early should make sure to preload the game from the eShop now. Also make sure to write down the exact time it goes live in your region as it can kind of be confusing.

Advertisement

Due to the MOBA’s popularity, we expect that the game’s servers might take a beating so be patient. For all our guides and coverage on Pokemon Unite, check out our hub here.