Pokemon Unite Fortnite-style skins leak and fans are loving it - Dexerto

New screenshots of Pokemon MOBA Unite have allegedly leaked online, and show off a variety of vibrant Fortnite-style skins that players will be able to equip on their favorite ‘mon.

Despite being announced in June 2020, not a lot is actually known about The Pokemon Company’s upcoming MOBA project, Unite. The mobile team battle title still doesn’t even have a release date.

Screenshots have leaked online that reveal various skins that players will be able to make their ‘mon wear. The alternative costumes give monsters a completely new look.

Pokemon Unite skins leak online

On January 14, popular Pokemon leak account ‘CentroLeaks’ posted a flurry of pictures that reportedly show skins from the upcoming MOBA release. In the images, Gen IV favorite Lucario dawns a cape and stylish hat, while Mr. Mime appropriately wears a gold showman outfit.

Some of the skins are downright silly looking. Sinnoh region’s Garchomp, for instance, can be seen wearing snorkeling goggles on top of its head, while sporting a vibrant tropical shirt.

It’s not entirely clear how players unlock the skins or how many alternative attire each ‘mon will get. But several screenshots depict what looks like a currency of sorts used to acquire each new skin.

Reveladas las primeras skins de Pokémon UNITE. pic.twitter.com/AuvFgor470 — Centro Pokémon (@CentroPokemon) January 15, 2021

Many in the Pokemon community instantly fell in love with Sword & Shield starter Cinderace’s epic pirate look, such as one user who wrote, “this is the best thing I’ve ever seen.” Other fans said the skins made them more likely to check the game out. “Actually I might just get this game now,” one fan replied. Okay now I have to play,” another agreed.

The Unite leaks even sparked discussion about the mainline series utilizing skins. “Imagine these type of skins for mainline Pokemon games so you can play competitive with skins,” one Trainer tweeted.

Alongside the skins, new gameplay footage of Unite also made its way online. The 14-minute clip appears to be from the closed beta in China, and gives a more in-depth look at how the game plays.

It’s not too surprising to see skins added to a Pokemon game – after all, ‘mon dressing up in cosplay costumes was a big feature in Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire in 2014.

Saying this, Unite seems to be taking it to the next level. While most fans seem on board, only time will tell if the prices for these unique skins will be fair or not.