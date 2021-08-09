All Pokemon Unite datamine leaks so far: Sylveon, Holowear, more

A Pokemon Unite datamine has revealed a flurry of content coming to the TiMi Studios MOBA. Here is a breakdown of everything that has leaked so far including Blissey annd Sylveon.

Although Pokemon Unite officially launched on the Nintendo Switch in July 2021, some Trainers got to play the game early in a handful of stress-tests for the game.

Dataminers sifting through the previous betas have uncovered a trove of future content. Below we will list everything in the TiMi Studios MOBA that has leaked so far.

Pokemon Unite datamine

The MOBA’s first major leak was at the end of 2020. However, in July 2021, popular Pokemon leaker Eclipse revealed that Unite’s launch Beta had also been datamined.

Not only were a flurry of extra characters revealed beyond the 21 ‘mon roster, but several even already had moves coded for the free-to-play title.

A handful of characters also had holowear skins uncovered, such as Lucario and Snorlax. The biggest reveals were Blissey and Sylveon.

New characters in Pokemon Unite datamine

Blissey

Moveset:

Pound

Egg Bomb

Helping Hand

Heal Pulse

Soft-Boiled

Heal Bell

Blastoise

Moveset:

Water Gun

Hydro Pump

Water Spout

Skull Bash

Surf

Rapid Spin

Sylveon

Moveset:

Swift

Psyshock

Hyper Voice

Attract

Draining Kiss

Fairy Wind

Greedent

Moveset:

Thief

Round

Gyro Ball

Wish

Stuff Cheeks

Belly Drum

Upcoming Pokemon that could be playable

Along with the detailed leaks of Blissey, Greedent, and Sylveon was a massive list of ‘mon that could be added to the game as well. The only problem is, we aren’t sure if they are being included as neutral enemies on the map, or whether they will be playable.

Here is a list of upcoming ‘mon that could be added to Unite, but are not confirmed to have licenses yet.

Nidoking

Venonat

Tauros

Toxicroak

Carnivine

Joltik

Galvantula

Aegislash

Toxapex

Stufful

Pyukumuku

Articuno

Jirachi

Victini

Xerneas

Pokemon Unite datamine Holowear

On top of leaked characters, several new Holowear skins have also been uncovered through a datamine. Blastoise looks to get his own ‘Fashion-Style’ skin once it is added to the game, and Snorlax will be transformed into a giant berry.

Interestingly, Lucario seems to be getting a new alternative look that is a reference to protagonist Sir Aaron from the 2005 film Pokemon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew.

The vast majority of everything that has leaked has come from Pokemon analyst Eclipse. While nothing is set in stone, the majority of what they found in the datamine will more than likely come to Unite at some point.

Based on how complete they are, we expect Blissey and Blastoise will be the first to be added. However, it also looks like Greedent and Sylveon will be the most likely contenders to join the free-to play MOBA soon.