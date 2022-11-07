Pokemon Ultimate Journeys fans scared for Ash after episode 133-135 leak

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

Pokemon anime fans have been left worried after leaked Pokemon Ultimate Journeys information for episodes 133, 134, and 135 hinted towards an emotional ending for Ash.

Speculation surrounding the TV show version of the Pokemon world has been rife in recent months, with rumors circulating from previous employees that the series could be coming to an end soon.

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys is the 25th in a long line of successful shows created by The Pokemon Company, with Ash training for the Pokemon World Coronation Series.

The main character has been advancing towards his goals alongside Goh and Chloe, though many viewers are now worried about the next step in the storyline.

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys episode titles leaked

Leaked information, coming out of Japan – where the series originated as Pocket Monsters – shows the titles of three upcoming episodes. A Reddit post from user Magister_Xehanort had more than one clue in there.

The names for episodes 133, 134, and 135, can be seen below:

Episode 133 – Project Mew

Episode 134 – Grasp The Future

Episode 135 – Pokemon! I’m Glad I Have Met You!

With the second to last talking about the future, but the final installment appearing to hint at the closing of a chapter, fans around the world are daring to wonder if this is really it for Ash’s story.

One posted: “Damn his journey might actually be over!” In the same breath, they added: “But that means he beats Leon, let’s go!!!”

A second wrote: “Damn with a title like 135 it really feels like the end for Ash, bittersweet feeling.”

Another said: “Nooooo!” While a fourth said, in jest: “Well reading the title of 135 it looks like we’re in for some nice gentle viewing with no lasting emotional consequences.”

With just titles to go off, and rough translations for those based outside of Japan, who knows where the road will take Ash once Pokemon Ultimate Journeys comes to an end? Some fear it could be his final moments on screen.