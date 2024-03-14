Get a whole box of Paldean Fates Mini Tins for less in Amazon sale

Are you looking to complete your Paldean Fates collection? The Mini Tin Display Box is currently on sale on Amazon and it’s worth taking a look at if you’re hunting Shinies.

If you’ve never opened a Pokemon TCG Mini Tin before, you’re missing out. These collectible tins usually come with two booster packs, an art print, and a coin or a sticker – and some fans swear by their pull rates.

The Pokemon TCG Paldean Fates Mini Tins display box is currently discounted by 17% on Amazon. If you’ve been hoping to complete the Mini Tin set from this release, you should take a look – it’s a hefty discount and worth picking up as a collector.

Paldean Fates Mini Tin Display discounted on Amazon

Paldean Fates Mini Tins are a lot of fun to open. While most Mini Tins from past releases have had coins included in their contents, Paldean Fates tins come with stickers instead. These stickers feature the tin art and they’re very high quality.

Alongside the sticker, you get the usual duo of booster packs, a code card for Pokemon TCG Live, and an art print with information about the featured Pokemon on the back. There are 5 art prints in this release altogether and they all join up to make a big picture.

The Pokemon Company Paldean Fates Mini Tin contents.

Some Pokemon TCG fans even collect the tins themselves. They’re super cute and can be used to store bulk cards where needed. They can be a smart storage option for other Pokemon TCG essentials, too, like damage counters or dice.

All in all, a 17% discount on a box of 10 Mini Tins is a great discount. If you’re on the hunt for a particular chase card from Paldean Fates or want to complete a particular page in your binder, this is a deal that’s worth considering.

