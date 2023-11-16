Pokemon TCG Paldean Fates: Release date, cards, set details more

The Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet Paldean Fates set has been officially announced for the west, with details for its new cards and a release date. Here’s everything Pokemon TCG players need to know about the set.

The Gen 9 Pokemon games are already represented in the Pokemon TCG, though there’s still a lot from the Paldea region that hasn’t appeared in the card game. After all, the Paldea Evolved TCG set was just a taste of things to come.

As with most Pokemon TCG sets, many cards will debut as in Japanese. In the case of Paldean Fates, the cards will appear in Japan’s Shiny Treasure ex set, which is set to launch in December 2023.

On November 16, 2023 the official Pokemon TCG Twitter/X finally announced the Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates set, which will introduce new Shiny Pokemon to the game. Here’s everything trainers need to know about this colorful new expansion.

Contents

The Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates set will launch on January 26th, 2024. This is six weeks after the Japanese Shiny Treasure ex set launches, so spoilers will be out in the wild.

Like other Pokemon TCG sets, Paldean Fates will release new products after the initial launch. These include a Premium Collection on February 6, Mini Tins and Tins on February 9, and a Booster Bundle on February 23.

New Paldean Fates Pokemon TCG cards

The Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates set will have over 240 cards. Among these are over 100 Shiny Pokemon cards with alternate colors. The set will feature brand-new Pokemon ex cards, 6 hyper rare cards, and some full-art Supporter Cards.

The big draw of the set are the new Shiny Pokemon cards, of which a few have been confirmed. According to The Pokemon Company, Paldean Fates will include Shiny Pikachu, Shiny Tinkaton, Shiny Ceruledge, Shiny Dondozo, and more.

The Paradox Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will also appear in Paldean Fates. These include Great Tusk and Iron Treads, who will appear as Ancient and Future Pokemon ex cards.

Paldean Fates will also have Shiny Tera Pokemon ex cards, with Charizard, Forretress, and Espartha all expected to appear in the set.

Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet: Paldean Fates expansion prices & preorder

Thankfully, the Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet: Paldean Fates expansion is available to preorder, in the form of an Elite Trainer Box:

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet-Paldean Fates Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box – $59.99

When more information is announced, or if more sets become available, we will be updating this article, so be sure to check back soon. In the meantime, head over to our Pokemon TCG hub and check out our coverage.

