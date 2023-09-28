Pokemon’s Santa Cruz skateboard collab could earn you 5-figures

The Pokemon X Santa Cruz Blind Bag skateboards are fetching some ridiculous prices online. The most sought-after has prompted an asking price of $20,000 USD and we’ll give you three guesses which Pokemon it is.

Pokemon has a pretty storied history as far as collaborative projects go. More recently we’ve seen crossovers with McDonalds and weirdly enough, the Van Gough Museum.

Ed Sheeran has written music for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and even Oreo got in on the action. When the Pokemon Company isn’t busy with actual collabs, people are asking for them. Looking at you Overwatch 2 players.

The $100 billion dollar company recently launched a crossover with Santa Cruz Skateboards that emulates the thrill of TCG collection. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Pokemon collection without the holographic Charizard (did you guess?) selling for tens of thousands of dollars.

eBay Seller: pello-9183 Half a home loan for a golden Charizard? You got a deal buddy.

The Pokemon X Santa Cruz Blind Bag collection are skateboard decks sold in sealed packaging much like the TCG cards. There’s an element of randomness as well as limited styles making certain decks more valuable than others.

The rarest styles are golden decks featuring Eevee, Gyrados, Pikachu, Charizard, and Mimikyu. There are only 50 of each style giving them a shockingly low pull rate.

The highest recorded asking price for a golden Charizard deck is $20,000 USD but the highest sale so far is still a whopping $15,000 USD. Other gold decks like Gyarados are going for $3,500 proving that the Charizard premium is a legitimate phenomenon.

The collection sold out online in literal seconds and deck-opening videos are blowing up online. Everyone’s after their favorites but the real prize, as always, is the orange dragon that’s been the pinnacle of Pokemon since the mid-90s.

The decks themselves retail for a reasonable $110 but unopened packs are going for up to ten times that amount on eBay. The chance for a rare pull is clearly worth more than the certainty of a common one.

Because the decks are now sold out both online and in retail stores, your only hope of bagging the gold Charizard is shelling out more than $1,000 USD for an unopened deck. To make things worse, you could still end up with a Magikarp

