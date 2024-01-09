Pokemon TCG card reveal shares “amazing” Zelda: Breath of the Wild connection

Two new cards have been revealed for the upcoming Japanese Pokemon TCG sets Wild Force and Cyber Judge, and one gorgeous new card has a connection to the Zelda open-world masterpiece.

For Pokemon TCG fans a new set is always cause for celebration, and many Pokemon players are already keeping a keen eye on the upcoming Japanese set Wild Force and Cyber Judge, which is expected to bring many cards to the West in the Temporal Forces release later this year.

Thanks to Pokebeach and Serebii, eager players have gotten a peak at two new cards for the set, and alongside some impressive artwork featuring Paradox creatures from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, one of the cards shares an interesting connection with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild artist designs new Pokemon card

In a post shared to X (Twitter) by Serebii creator Joe Merrick, they share a look at two new cards for the upcoming Japanese release, with new Illustration Rare cards for Flutter Mane and Iron Thorns.

While both cards are stunning, what’s interesting about the Flutter Mane especially, is that it is designed by Takumi Wada, the artist behind The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s key art.

While they didn’t return for Tears of the Kingdom, if you have ever seen much of the iconic Breath of the Wild artwork featuring Link standing on a cliff edge overlooking a sunset in Hyrule, or Link brandishing a bow and arrow, Wada is likely the person responsible.

It’s not the first time they’ve designed a Pokemon card either, as recently Wada was also behind the Illustration Rare for (fittingly) Aegislash in the Pokemon TCG: Paradox Rift release. Hopefully, there’s fan art of Link using Aegislash as the Master Sword somewhere on the internet.

While there’s still a while to wait for these cards to reach Western shores, if you want to get excited about the next English-language Pokemon TCG expansion, be sure to check out some of the latest cards revealed for Pokemon TCG Paldean Fates, as it’s release rapidly approaches.