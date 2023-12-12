Where to buy Pokemon TCG: Paldean Fates Booster Packs, Premium Collection, & more

You can now pre-order Pokemon Paldean Fates booster packs from Magic Madhouse ahead of their official release on January 26, 2024. Here’s what you need to know.

The first release of the Paldean Fates expansion to Scarlet and Violet will be the booster packs, which will arrive on January 26, 2024. These will be followed by the release of an Elite Trainer Box (ETB) and a brand-new product featuring three booster packets, a promotional card, and a sticker. Each new product will be released two weeks apart.

The set will include shiny versions of normal Pokemon cards. These have already been released in Japan under the name “Shiny Treasures ex”, and you can view some of these cards here.

Where to buy Pokemon TCG: Paldean Fates Booster Packs

The booster packs are available for preorder at Magic Madhouse, which ship to the USA.

Where to buy Paldean Fates Mini Tins

The Paldean Fates tins contain:

2 x Paldean Fates Booster Packets

1 x Pokemon Sticker Sheets

1 x Art Card – After collecting them all they can be combined into one image.

Where to buy Paldean Fates Tech Sticker Collection

Each Paldean Fates Tech Sticker Collection comes with:

3x Paldean Fates Booster Packs

Maschiff Sticker Sheet

1x Shiny Promo of either Fidough, Maschiff, or, Graveard.

Sticker Collection Price Where to buy it

Paldean Fates Tech Sticker Collection with Fidough $15.99 or £17.95 at Magic Madhouse GameStop

BestBuy

Magic Madhouse



Paldean Fates Tech Sticker Collection with Graveard $15.99 or £17.95 at Magic Madhouse GameStop

BestBuy

Magic Madhouse

Paldean Fates Tech Sticker Collection with Mashiff $15.99 or £17.95 at Magic Madhouse GameStop

BestBuy

Magic Madhouse

Where to buy Paldean Fates Pokemon ex Premium Collection

Each Paldean Fates Pokemon ex Premium Collection box comes with:

8 x Paldean Fates Booster Packets

A Shiny Promo card of either Skeldiurge ex, Meowscarada ex, or Quaquaval ex

A jumbo decorative card of either Skeldiurge ex, Meowscarada ex, or Quaquaval ex

A promo of the first two evolutions of your chosen Premium Collection box Pokemon

A code card for Pokemon TCG online

A magnetic 3-card protector with a base to display your card

Premium Collection Price Where to buy it

Premium Collection with Skeldiurge $49.99 or £49.99 at Magic Madhouse GameStop

BestBuy

Magic Madhouse

Premium Collection with Meowscarada $49.99 or £49.99 at Magic Madhouse GameStop

BestBuy

Magic Madhouse

Premium Collection with Quaquaval $49.99 or £49.99 at Magic Madhouse GameStop

BestBuy

Magic Madhouse

Where to buy Paldean Fates Standard Tins

Paldean Fates Standard Pokemon TCG tins contain:

4 x Paldean Fates Booster Packets

1 x Shiny Promo Card with either Iron Treads ex, Great Tusk ex, or Charizard ex

1 x TCG Live Code Card.

What’s in the Paldean Fates expansion to Scarlet and Violet?

There are almost 240 cards

There are about 130 shiny versions of normal Pokemon, including shining Pikachu, Ceruledge, Tinkaton, Dondozo, and Tatsugiri

Among the 11 Shiny Pokemon ex are Tera Charizard ex, Tera Forretress ex, and Tera Espathra ex

Seven ex-Pokémon and three ex-Tera Pokemon, including Great Tusk, Iron Treads, and Espathra.

Three illustration rare cards with Shiny Pokemon and eight special illustration rare cards with Shiny Pokemon ex or Supporter cards are available

Six ultra-rare Pokemon ex cards with a unique, and, distinctive, raised foil effect

A few full-art Supporter cards.

You can find out where to buy the Paldean Fates Booster Bundle and Elite Trainer Box here.

