Where to buy Pokemon TCG: Paldean Fates Booster Packs, Premium Collection, & more

You can now pre-order Pokemon Paldean Fates booster packs from Magic Madhouse ahead of their official release on January 26, 2024. Here’s what you need to know.

The first release of the Paldean Fates expansion to Scarlet and Violet will be the booster packs, which will arrive on January 26, 2024. These will be followed by the release of an Elite Trainer Box (ETB) and a brand-new product featuring three booster packets, a promotional card, and a sticker. Each new product will be released two weeks apart.

The set will include shiny versions of normal Pokemon cards. These have already been released in Japan under the name “Shiny Treasures ex”, and you can view some of these cards here.

Where to buy Pokemon TCG: Paldean Fates Booster Packs

The booster packs are available for preorder at Magic Madhouse, which ship to the USA.

Pre-order Pokemon TCG: Paldean Fates booster packs at Magic Madhouse for $7.47

Where to buy Paldean Fates Mini Tins

The Paldean Fates tins contain:

  • 2 x Paldean Fates Booster Packets
  • 1 x Pokemon Sticker Sheets
  • 1 x Art Card – After collecting them all they can be combined into one image.
Mini TinPriceWhere to buy it
Pokemon TCG tin with Smoliv
Paldean Fates Smoliv Mini Tin 		$9.99 or £10.95 at Magic MadhouseGameStop
BestBuy
Magic Madhouse
Pokemon TCG tin with Tinkatink
Paldean Fates Tinkatink Mini Tin		$9.99 or £10.95 at Magic MadhouseGameStop
BestBuy
Magic Madhouse
Finizen Pokemon TCG tin
Paldean Fates Finizen Mini Tin		$9.99 or £10.95 at Magic MadhouseGameStop
BestBuy
Magic Madhouse
Pokemon TCG tin with Flamingo
Paldean Fates Flamingo Mini Tin 		$9.99 or £10.95 at Magic MadhouseGameStop
BestBuy
Magic Madhouse
Pokemon TCG tin with Maushold
Paldean Fates Maushold Mini Tin 		$9.99 or £10.95 at Magic MadhouseMagic Madhouse
BestBuy

Where to buy Paldean Fates Tech Sticker Collection

Each Paldean Fates Tech Sticker Collection comes with:

  • 3x Paldean Fates Booster Packs
  • Maschiff Sticker Sheet
  • 1x Shiny Promo of either Fidough, Maschiff, or, Graveard.
Sticker CollectionPriceWhere to buy it
Paldean Fates Premium Collection with Fidough
Paldean Fates Tech Sticker Collection with Fidough		$15.99 or £17.95 at Magic MadhouseGameStop
BestBuy
Magic Madhouse
Paldean Fates Premium Collection with Graveyard
Paldean Fates Tech Sticker Collection with Graveard		$15.99 or £17.95 at Magic MadhouseGameStop
BestBuy
Magic Madhouse
Paldean Fates Premium Collection with Mastiff
Paldean Fates Tech Sticker Collection with Mashiff		$15.99 or £17.95 at Magic MadhouseGameStop
BestBuy
Magic Madhouse

Where to buy Paldean Fates Pokemon ex Premium Collection

Each Paldean Fates Pokemon ex Premium Collection box comes with:

  • 8 x Paldean Fates Booster Packets
  • A Shiny Promo card of either Skeldiurge ex, Meowscarada ex, or Quaquaval ex
  • A jumbo decorative card of either Skeldiurge ex, Meowscarada ex, or Quaquaval ex
  • A promo of the first two evolutions of your chosen Premium Collection box Pokemon
  • A code card for Pokemon TCG online
  • A magnetic 3-card protector with a base to display your card
Premium CollectionPriceWhere to buy it
Paldean Fates Premium Collection with Skeldiurge
Premium Collection with Skeldiurge		$49.99 or £49.99 at Magic MadhouseGameStop
BestBuy
Magic Madhouse
Paldean Fates Premium Collection with Meowscarada
Premium Collection with Meowscarada		$49.99 or £49.99 at Magic MadhouseGameStop
BestBuy
Magic Madhouse
Paldean Fates Premium Collection with Quaquaval
Premium Collection with Quaquaval		$49.99 or £49.99 at Magic MadhouseGameStop
BestBuy
Magic Madhouse

Where to buy Paldean Fates Standard Tins

Paldean Fates Standard Pokemon TCG tins contain:

  • 4 x Paldean Fates Booster Packets
  • 1 x Shiny Promo Card with either Iron Treads ex, Great Tusk ex, or Charizard ex
  • 1 x TCG Live Code Card.
Paldean Fates Standard Pokemon TCG TinPriceWhere to buy it
Paldean Fates Standard Pokemon TCG Tin with Iron Treads$28.99 or £19.95 at Magic MadhouseBestBuy
GameStop
Magic Madhouse
Paldean Fates Standard Pokemon TCG tin with Great Tusk$28.99 or £19.95 at Magic MadhouseBestBuy
GameStop
Magic Madhouse
Paldean Fates Standard Pokemon TCG tin with Charizard ex$28.99 or £19.95 at Magic Madhouse
BestBuy
GameStop
Magic Madhouse

What’s in the Paldean Fates expansion to Scarlet and Violet?

  • There are almost 240 cards
  • There are about 130 shiny versions of normal Pokemon, including shining Pikachu, Ceruledge, Tinkaton, Dondozo, and Tatsugiri
  • Among the 11 Shiny Pokemon ex are Tera Charizard ex, Tera Forretress ex, and Tera Espathra ex
  • Seven ex-Pokémon and three ex-Tera Pokemon, including Great Tusk, Iron Treads, and Espathra.
  • Three illustration rare cards with Shiny Pokemon and eight special illustration rare cards with Shiny Pokemon ex or Supporter cards are available
  • Six ultra-rare Pokemon ex cards with a unique, and, distinctive, raised foil effect
  • A few full-art Supporter cards.

You can find out where to buy the Paldean Fates Booster Bundle and Elite Trainer Box here.

