Pokemon Sword & Shield players make terrifying Dusknoir discovery 3 years after launch

Pokemon trainers have discovered an eerie detail about Dusknoir’s in-game model in Pokemon Sword & Shield long after the game’s launch.

Though Pokemon Sword & Shield is nearly three years old now, players are still discovering new details about the game.

Fans know that the game’s Expansion Pass allowed Pokemon to follow behind trainers, which gave players a much better look at certain in-game models.

Now, trainers discovered a spooky detail about Dusknoir’s model in Sword & Shield that makes it look like the Pokemon is staring at players outside the game.

Trainers discover eerie Dusknoir detail in Sword & Shield

The Pokemon Company Dusknoir is one of Pokemon’s most powerful and creepy Ghost-types.

The discovery came from the Pokemon subreddit, where user Gap_98 posted their creepy discovery about Dusknoir.

They attached a short video clip to a post titled, “Interesting thing about Dusknoir: its eye looks like it is watching the person playing.”

Sure enough, the video shows a trainer focusing the camera on Dusknoir in Pokemon Sword & Shield.

As the camera rotates around Dusknoir’s body, the Pokemon’s single, glowing red eye appears to follow the camera — making it appear as though it’s looking directly at the player.

After the post gained traction on the subreddit, Dusknoir fans arrived in droves to support their favorite Ghost-type.

“That’s my favorite ghost for you. Always watching,” said InfiniteHydra.

Others referenced one of Dusknoir’s most prominent roles in the Pokemon universe. “Who else remembers Dusknoir from Explorers of Time,” said user Ok-Midnight6157.

Of course, others also broke down the likely reason for the optical illusion, like Psychic_C_Merryman who noted that “It’s because it’s an orb in the middle of a cylinder. It’s not intentional I don’t think, but it feels creepy.”

Still, others like user SlyWhyGuy had different takes on the illusion.

“On the contrary, I think it’s completely intentional. As you said, it feels creepy, which is part of his character, as he is a ghost that leads lost souls to the afterlife.”

Regardless of whether the effect is intentional or not, Dusknoir certainly looks much eerier now in Pokemon Sword & Shield.