Pokemon Sword & Shield players convinced they found Black & White remake names

Zekrom PokemonThe Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sword & Shield players have claimed they discovered the names of the alleged Black & White remakes.

Rumors surrounding the development of Pokemon Black & White remakes have existed since the release of Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Before the updated Gen 4 games, Pokemon created remakes like HeartGold & SoulSilver and Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire.

Considering Gen 5 is the next to receive an enhanced version, Black & White remakes should hopefully be on the horizon.

With the radio silence surrounding Black & White reboots, players have searched for possible teasers. Now, trainers are convinced Sword & Shield teased the remakes’ future titles.

Pokemon Sword & Shield trainers find alleged Black & White teaser

Legendary Reshiram in Pokemon animeThe Pokemon Company

Pokemon leaker SoulSilverArt posted that several people have sent them a picture from Sword & Shield. The image includes an NPC asking whether players want the “Sparking White” or “Glistening Black” bike design.

Consequently, some trainers assumed these names could be the title of the Black & White remakes.

“It’s a fun idea, but I don’t think there’s anything really to it, SoulSilverArt wrote. “GF doesn’t normally tease remakes so far in advance-like this would be a whole 3(& a DLC) games before we might actually get BW remakes.”

Additionally, Sword & Shield players previously pointed out how one room in Circhester’s Hotel Ionia possibly teased Scarlet & Violet. The wallpaper displayed oranges and grapes – a prominent symbol of the Gen 9 games for Naranja and Uva Academy. The Spanish translation of Naranja and Uva is orange and grape.

While Scarlet & Violet takes place in Mediterranean Spain, some believe Pokemon hinted at the location for the Gen 10 games. In Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, the Game Director in the Sinnoh remakes greets players with “Ciao,” the Italian word for hello and goodbye.

To find out if the rumors are true, stay updated with our Pokemon coverage.

