 Pokemon Sword & Shield players claim Crown Tundra DLC "breaks" the game - Dexerto
Pokemon Sword & Shield players claim Crown Tundra DLC “breaks” the game

Published: 28/Oct/2020 20:26 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 20:42

by Brent Koepp
A Pokemon player went viral when they claimed to have discovered a way that The Crown Tundra DLC breaks Sword & Shield. According to users, the October 22 expansion “ruins” the base game.

In a first for the franchise, Game Freak chose to skip a third game for their eighth generation release Sword & Shield in favor of an Expansion Pass. And on October 22, the RPG got its second set of DLC: The Crown Tundra.

The new add-on brought over a handful of the series’ most popular Legendaries. However a week after its release, players are reporting that the new content’s design has a major flaw that is actually game-breaking.

Players can catch high level Pokemon like Rayquaza early on in Crown Tundra.

Pokemon Crown Tundra is reportedly breaking Sword & Shield

The discovery was made on October 24. Reddit user ‘FoxJ100’ explained how they discovered the issue after creating a second profile on their Switch, and then starting the game over from the beginning with a new Sword & Shield save file.

According to the Trainer, you can go to the Crown Tundra region at the start of a new game, and it even lets you  progress the DLC even if you get stomped on by Peony’s tutorial battle. Despite having no Pokemon, the fan was then able to play the Dynamax Adventures mode, which has a 100% catch rate for Legendaries.

After catching a level 65 Rotom in the mode, they were able to take it over to the base game of Sword & Shield. Another Redditor backed this up with a similar experience, and caught Gen II Legendary Suicune before using it to destroy the first Gym in Turffield.

Am I missing something, or does Crown Tundra let you get level 65+ Pokémon before the first gym? from pokemon

While The Crown Tundra was clearly intended to be late-game content, its design accidentally overpowers new players. Users on the forum criticized the game design, such as one player who said, “Well, Game Freak has become progressively lazier and more intellectually barren, so…no surprise here.”

Some Pokemon fans were critical of Game Freak’s implementation of The Crown Tundra DLC.

Hilariously, another Trainer explained that they accidentally stumbled upon the Crown Tundra when starting a new game, and was confused by it: “I thought it was strange. I found the DLC areas after restarting the game from scratch… I have a level 64 cinderace before the first gym, lol. I am steam rolling my way past route 3 as I type this, haha.”

Sword & Shield players are blasting through the main game with the DLC “exploit.”

Interestingly, users in the thread also stated that the issue of the ‘mon disobeying is not being flagged. Since it’s not an “outside” monster obtained from another Trainer, the incredibly powerful characters can now be obtained at the start of the game.

Sword & Shield’s DLC not only expanded the Galar region’s map, it gave players a chance to catch the series’ most popular Legendaries. Despite its praise, fans are also claiming that the expansion’s design inadvertently breaks the main campaign. 

While it won’t impact those who have long beat the game, it is a weird quirk for newcomers. And as many pointed out, it now makes the level restrictions in the Wild Area seem ridiculous. A Pokemon can be “too powerful to catch” while a new player already has a level 70 Lugia.

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 21:41

by Andrew Amos
The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm