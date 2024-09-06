Pokemon Go glitch is making impossible Dynamax ‘Mons

Dynamaxing might be incredibly limited in Pokemon Go, but a new visual glitch makes it seem as if the game actually implemented it in an exciting way.

Pokemon Go fans have been criticizing the launch of the Dynamax mechanic. This is because it only applies to a handful of Pokemon, despite Dynamaxing only transforming existing ‘Mons into giants with a red glow.

Those who want to feel as if the Dynamax feature applied to more Pokemon can do so, thanks to a bug discovered by users of The Silph Road Reddit. It’s possible to give multiple ‘Mons the special crimson glow by simply messing with the tags.

Not only does it work on regular Pokemon, but users have got the glitch to work on Mega Evolutions and costume ‘Mons, something that likely won’t be possible in the future.

“Oh man, you could have so much fun making players think you have Dynamax shinies already,” one user wrote, while another said, “This will be fixed before any core game mechanics. Not because it benefits us, but because it looks cool and we like it.”

When asked how to perform the glitch, the OP said, “Make a tag with your Dynamax Wooloo put a starter next to it and hit Dynamax on the Wooloo and swipe left and right.”

The most disappointing aspect to users of the thread is that this is in fact just a glitch. Dynamaxing is such an easy visual effect to pull off, yet Niantic is drip-feeding them out slowly, diminishing the impact of what could have been a new lease of life for the game.

Fans will have to enjoy getting a glimpse at an expanded Dynamax roster in Pokemon Go, as it’s probably not gonna be that way in-game for a few more years.