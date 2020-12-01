Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon Sword Shield Max Raid event adds GMAX Lapras, Centiskorsh & more

Published: 1/Dec/2020 10:13

by David Purcell
Pokemon / Nintendo

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Game Freak have mixed up Max Raid Battles once again in Pokemon Sword and Shield, with an all-new event update that shakes up the species you can find by entering them. Now, there’s Gigantamax Lapras and other GMAX forms to find. 

These updates are very simple and are routine in the Nintendo Switch game, taking the list of Pokemon found in all of the Dens across the Galar Region and shaking things up. By doing so, some Pokemon are made available to catch in them and others are removed.

These Pokemon Dens can be found right across the map and Isle of Armor/Crown Tundra expansions. These can be easily located by checking out the huge beams of light in the air that guide people towards them.

If you would like to know which Pokemon can be found in the monthly update, lucky you, we’ve got the whole list.

Which Pokemon can be found in Max Raids? (December)

Weavile pokemon max raid battles
Pokemon / Nintendo
Weavile is among the list of Pokemon added to Max Raid Battles.

The big move around this time is once again based on the type of Pokemon that appear in Max Raids. The outbound Bug and Poison-types added in the spooky Halloween update have been replaced, finally, with ice and fire-types.

Between the dates of December 1-31, which will take us right into the Holiday period with this event, the following species will be available – according to Serebii.net:

  • GMAX Lapras
  • Bergmite
  • Weavile
  • Sizzlipede
  • Turtonator
  • Ponyta
  • GMAX Centiskorch
  • Avalugg
  • Rapidash

The real question now is whether or not Pokemon Sword and Shield will mix things up for a limited time during the weeks running up to Christmas. In previous years we’ve seen limited time events where Delibird and others have been given boosted spawn rates, and that could happen once again.

Keep an eye out for all of the latest changes to the Wild Area, Isle of Armor, and Crown Tundra in December.

Based on this event update, it’s going to be a good one for trainers looking to add rare Pokemon to their collection – and check them off their Pokedex once and for all!

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.