Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s League Club Room has a surprising secret

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are now discovering a secret within the League Club Room that’s unlocked when you complete The Indigo Disk DLC.

The Pokemon series has had an inconsistent history regarding allowing ‘mons to roam around the overworld alongside the player. Even the games that allow it have restrictions on when and where you can have your team accompany you outside of battle.

While the Gen 9 Pokemon games do allow you to release your Pokemon most of the time, there are some locations where they must stay in their Poke Ball. This includes the main Academy, as the player must wander the halls on their own.

Not all of the buildings in Gen 9 ban your ‘mons, though. A user on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Reddit shared that you can release Pokemon in the League Club Room, a location from The Indigo Disk that you unlock after finishing the game.

Users in the thread remarked how they didn’t know it was possible to unleash their Pokemon in the room. This is due to other buildings in the game restricting how and when you can use Pokemon, as well as how late it is when you unlock the League Club Room. Most players likely didn’t even think of trying it.

It was also noted that some Pokemon, including Legendary Pokemon, will shrink to match the size of the room. However, Pokemon sizes are all over the place, so it’s possible that this is how big they’ve always been, and players haven’t noticed, thanks to changing boundaries.

The League Club Room in The Indigo Disk DLC is one of the most customizable locations in the Gen 9 games, making it the ideal place to take screenshots that can cap off your journey in the Paldea region and beyond. The fact that you can bring out your ‘mons here is a great addition, as you can pose your champion team for their final bows in a fancy location.

