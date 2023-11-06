Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s “creepy” glitch transforms the academy

A new Pokemon Scarlet & Violet glitch had the unfortunate effect of making the entire academy transform in a creepy way, as bugs are known to do in this franchise.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet use a school as the central location that ties the characters in the Paldea region together. Pokemon Scarlet has Naranja Academy, and Pokemon Violet has the Uva Academy, with the Blueberry Academy coming in The Indigo Disk DLC.

While the player can spend time in their Academy, it’s not as important to the game’s mechanics as in something like Persona 5. Players are free to ditch classes and head out into the overworld as soon as possible, only returning for mandatory plot reasons.

One player has been given a good reason not to return to the Academy, as it’s a central part of the Team Star storyline, with several key battles taking place there. This is due to a creepy glitch that affects the school’s appearance.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet glitch makes the academy disappear

A user on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Reddit has posted pictures of a strange glitch that occurred during the Team Star storyline, which caused the entire Academy to turn invisible, save for the windows, doors, and some fixtures.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are well-known for their technical issues, so the appearance of a glitch of this magnitude shouldn’t be a surprise.

The technical issues also explain why the school’s interior looks so barren when the wall is peeled away. Usually, developers will use lightning tricks or partially obscured character models to make buildings look more impressive than they are, but the Academy doesn’t have much going on beneath the hood.

The cause of this scary Pokemon Scarlet & Violet glitch has yet to be revealed, and it’s entirely possible that it’s a one-off. It just goes to show that the Pokemon series can still creep out its fans with strange glitches, as it’s been doing since the days of MissingNo in Pokemon Red & Blue.

