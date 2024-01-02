Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players praise DLC for making overlooked feature worthwhile

Following the release of The Indigo Disk DLC, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are finding reason to revisit one of the base game’s most overlooked features.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have received a second wind thanks to the release of The Indigo Disk DLC and the announcement of an epilogue releasing later this month.

The latest DLC adds plenty of content, from new and returning Pokemon to new mechanics like the Item Printer. Many of these new features are located in the League Club Room, where players can interact with Blueberry Academy students and invite Paldean characters to be special coaches.

The latter actually has players going back to the base game to revisit one of Scarlet and Violet’s most overlooked features: attending classes.

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are finally attending classes thanks to The Indigo Disk

Among the characters that can be unlocked as special coaches are the Naranja and Uva Academy teachers. Before you can invite them to Blueberry Academy, though, you’ll need to attend classes and speak to the instructors to build up your relationship with them.

It’s only once you’ve befriended the Academy teachers (and completed some trades in the League Club Room) that you’ll be able to invite them as special coaches.

This has given those with the DLC who previously ignored the classes a good reason to go back and attend them. As Reddit user DSDark11 put it, “I had battled the other teachers in the Ace Tournament about didn’t really know anything about them. Getting to know them was a nice thing that the DLC made me do.”

While Pokemon Scarlet and Violet center around attending school, with the three main storylines framed as an independent study project, actually attending classes is completely optional.

Some classes give pretty good rewards, such as Raifort’s history class providing more information on the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries, but many players will only meet their instructors during the Academy Ace Tournament or other story moments.

The Indigo Disk finally provides additional incentive for attending classes by giving players new ways to interact with the Naranja/Uva Academy teachers.

