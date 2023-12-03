Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers wowed by rare wild Garchomp animation

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers were wowed after finding a rare animation for wild Garchomp that showed it take to the skies.

One of the biggest changes introduced by the Nintendo Switch Pokemon titles were dynamic encounters on the overworld, which were revamped in Scarlet & Violet.

In the Generation 9 titles, Pokemon can run, swim, and are even affected by the weather. Additionally, each Pokemon has different animations based on their abilities and movement.

Some Scarlet & Violet trainers have stumbled across a very remote overworld animation for Gen 4’s Dragon/Ground-type Garchomp, which is quite hard to find in the wild.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers love rare Garchomp animation

A post on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit highlighted the rare animation, which the OP dubbed, “Flying Garchomp.”

They included different screenshots of their find, which showed Garchomp laid out horizontally and gliding through the air. In fact, if trainers manage to get into a battle with Garchomp over a cliff’s edge, it will maintain its flying posture.

The trainer explained, “This is probably the only instance that Garchomp is actually able to fly! I never knew that wild Garchomp existed in Paldea until I started looking for the Glitterati couple. I just wanted to share these screenshots with you guys so you can also see the flying Garchomp.”

While the entire Gible evolution line is relatively rare in Scarlet & Violet, Garchomp in particular is a very remote find. It is very rarely seen around Area Two as a Tera Pokemon, is found in Area Zero, and is rarely seen flying around the Great Crater of Paldea.

Many trainers were surprised to see the flying Garchomp, with some pointing out its original Pokedex entry was finally represented visually in the mainline series.

According to Garchomp’s Diamond Pokedex entry: “When it folds up its body and extends its wings, it looks like a jet plane. It flies at sonic speed.”

Others noted how animations like this bring a lot of immersion to Gen 9. “That’s one of the reasons why I really love this game. The fact that they actually make Pokemon like Garchomp fly and Pokémon swim. Like, these new animations make these Pokémon feel… well, alive.”

While fans have critiqued some of Scarlet & Violet’s battle animations, many of the dynamic overworld animations hit the mark.