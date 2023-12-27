Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has hidden animations you’ve probably never seen

A new mechanic introduced in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC spotlights animations from the base game that few players ever see.

A few Pokemon spin-offs have allowed players to control Pokemon directly, but it’s not as common in the mainline games. Usually, it’s the humans who use the Pokemon in battle that the player controls rather than the Pokemon.

The Indigo Disk DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced the Synchro Machine, which lets you control any Pokemon in the game. This ability is restricted to the Terarium, but at least you can explore the new areas, including with friends, through the Union Circle multiplayer feature.

If you only care about catching Pokemon or battling foes, you could easily ignore the Synchro Machine after unlocking it. Those who did skip the Synchro Machine missed out on a chance to see animations that most players have never seen.

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Synchro Machine spotlights the idle animations Pokemon have

A user on the Pokemon Reddit has uploaded a video showing the idle animations featured in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. These can be seen when controlling Pokemon using the Synchro Machine or staying still on the overworld, which is why many players have missed them.

“I didn’t know this! Meow is so cute when she flexes her paws, she’s literally just a big ol cat!” one user wrote, while another said, “Too bad they forgot to animate the rest of the game.”

The idle animations include Blaziken warming up for a fight, Chansey hugging its egg, Meowscarada performing a magic trick with a flower, Quaquaval doing a little dance, Ogerpon looking at its mask, and the Maushold family playing together.

Most people won’t see these animations because it’s easy to ignore the Synchro Machine, and those who use it usually do so for a purpose, such as hanging out with friends. While Pokemon can do these on the overworld, it also means staying still for long periods, which many players don’t do.

These idle animations are a cute addition to the game, and it’s a shame that most players won’t see them during their time in the Paldea region. The Gen 9 games may lack polish, but these small touches help inject a ton of personality into the Pokemon appearing in the game.

