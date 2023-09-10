Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers OHKO 7-Star Mewtwo with four unevolved Pokemon

One Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer showed off how they knocked out 7-Star Mewtwo in just one hit with four unevolved Pokemon.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is still hosting the 7-Star Mewtwo Tera Raid event, which many trainers have praised for its difficulty and release timing.

However, with a bit of practice and planning, some fans have been able to pull off some crazy strategies to take on this strong Mewtwo, like one team who managed to KO Mewtwo using Magikarp.

Now, another team of four was able to take 7-Star Mewtwo down in one hit using unevolved Pokemon through some clever thinking.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers take down 7-Star Mewtwo with “babies”

A trainer by the name Gimikyu_ posted a video on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit titled, “Mewtwo Walled by Literal Children, LC at Best; Four Babies OHKO Mewtwo the Unrivaled.”

They attached a video showing exactly how they managed to pull off the impressive feat, using a team comprised of a Cacnea with the ability Sand Veil, a Greavard with Fluffy, a Tinkatink with Mold Breaker, and a Hatenna with Healer.

Each of the Pokemon were level 100 and holding an Eviolite to boost their Defense. This strategy relied on a bit of stalling and a lot of buffs to bring these tiny terrors up to full strength.

According to the OP, the team first stalled out Mewtwo for about 50 seconds, before Cacnea used Defense Cheer to increase survivability, while the other team members used Special Attack-lowering moves.

Next, the team set up Light Screen, Nuzzle, Sandstorm, Ingrain, and used Aromatic Mist on Cacnea.

While Mewtwo cleared away its debuffs, the team once again has to focus on surviving while setting up further.

Once Mewtwo’s Special Attack is lowered even more, the brunt of the OHKO strategy goes into effect. First, Tinkatink used Rock Smash to lower Mewtwo’s Defense.

Next, Greavard used Mud-Slap to lower Accuracy and refreshing Sandstorm for Cacnea. Then Hatenna spams Mystical Fire to lower Special Attack and heals the team when necessary.

Cacnea used Trailblaze three times to charge up its Dark Tera charge and get Power Trip going. It then stacks six Growths to raise its Attack stat even more.

Finally, Tinkatink used Helping Hand on Cacnea and an Attack Cheer, while Cacnea activated its Dark Tera Charge and used Power Trip to knock out Mewtwo in one hit as seen in the clip.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans still have until September 17, 2023, to take on 7-Star Mewtwo for themselves, so those who haven’t done so yet should get to work.