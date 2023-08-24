Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer taunted by Shiny during cutscene

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player was taunted by a Shiny Glimmora during an unskippable bit of dialogue while exploring Area Zero.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s plot revolves around the mysterious and eerie Area Zero, which trainers can only explore at the end of their adventure.

Generation 9 does something pretty cool when fans can finally explore Area Zero, in that they are joined by NPCs like Nemona, Penny, and Arven who follow and talk about the mysterious sights along the way.

However, one trainer discovered that these dynamic cutscenes can actually come with some drawbacks, as they were taunted by an elusive Shiny Pokemon during a section of unskippable dialogue.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer taunted by Shiny Glimmora

The trainer showed off the funny encounter on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit, with a post titled, “They wouldn’t stop talking for a full minute and I couldn’t save.”

The OP included a video of the Shiny encounter, which showed them stumbling upon a Shiny Glimmora in Area Zero while joined by Nemona, Penny, and Arven.

While Arven is pouring his heart out about his backstory with Professor Turo and Miraidon, the trainer can only watch the Shiny Glimmora float around right in front of them.

Because the NPC dialogue in this section is dynamic, you can’t actually skip it. Players can’t even make it advance themselves.

Of course, they were well aware that they could have started a battle during the dialogue but didn’t want to risk knocking out the Shiny without a backup save.

“I just wanted to save before just in case lol; plus I wanted to catch it in a Moon Ball and I only had one, so I could reset if I didn’t catch it first try,” they explained.

While many were amused at the Shiny’s unfortunate timing, some were concerned about the outcome as the clip didn’t show them catching the Glimmora. “You did catch it though, right? RIGHT,” asked one fan.

Though the encounter was a bit nerve-wracking, the OP confirmed the Shiny Glimmora indeed found a new home.: “Yes yes lmao I got it in a Moon Ball and named him Basalt.”