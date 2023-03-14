Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player discovers reflections are broken in Area Zero

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player has discovered a strange glitch in Area Zero that causes certain cosmetics on characters not to appear in reflections.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have become accustomed to an unprecedented number of glitches and issues while playing through the games. From early lag issues and Tera Raid bugs to the current frustration around save files being erased, it has been a constant hurdle for fans of the series.

While some of these glitches and bugs are present during regular gameplay, some are found only in specific situations or aren’t noticed until a fan points them out and other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are able to replicate them.

In one of these situations, a trainer has discovered a visual glitch in Area Zero, revealing a strange issue with the reflections cast on the crystals found around the multi-level map.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player can’t find their reflection

In a Reddit post by LinoEmma on the r/PokemonScarletViolet subreddit, the player shares an image of their character taking a selfie in the Area Zero caverns.

At first, it’s easy to miss the problem they have discovered, but the comment at the top points out a flaw in the reflections cast on the crystals. The text reads: “Why eyeglasses are not reflected by Area Zero crystals?”

Other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are just as confused, pointing out other issues with the reflections. One comments, “Shouldn’t it be reflecting your back side, anyways? That feels more like a stand than a reflection.” while another adds, “No but for real, I was thinking this the other day while shiny hunting Scream Tails. Also the water reflection effects have a very similar error.”

However, one fan reading through the comments shares an interesting explanation for the glitch.

At this time, the glitch doesn’t seem to be a focus for upcoming Pokemon Scarlet & Violet patches and updates. Hopefully Game Freak will add the problem to the list of things waiting to be fixed, offering a more realistic and immersive experience when bumping into reflections through the map.