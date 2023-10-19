Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer has “tense” Shiny encounter on the edge of a cliff

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer had an intense Shiny encounter in Area Zero thanks to a cliff and some determined Iron Valiant.

When Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers complete the main story, one of the many activities fans tend to chase after is Shiny hunting.

The inherent rarity of finding a Shiny in the wild makes Shiny hunting so engaging. This also means it can be almost exhilarating to see a Shiny Pokemon off in the distance in Gen 9 and chase it down with the hopes of encountering it.

One trainer got to experience this exhilaration firsthand, after they encountered two Shiny Iron Valiant that were precariously positioned on the edge of a cliff in Area Zero.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan has heart-pounding Shiny encounter

A trainer posted a clip on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit titled, “Safe to say I switched hunting spots after this,” in which they shared their exciting Shiny find.

The video, which the OP describes as “nerve-wracking,” showed the player in Area Zero’s depths overlooking a small cliff housing a bunch of Iron Valiant.

In the distance, the trainer can see not one, but two Shiny Iron Valiant spawn on the cliff. Eager to catch them both, the trainer jumps off their platform with Miraidon in pursuit.

Unfortunately, their attempt to get into battle with one of the Shinies is halted by a standard Iron Valiant, which boots them even further down the steep cliff.

As the trainer stumbles to climb back up, they save and try again, only to accidentally enter a battle with the same Iron Valiant that thwarted their attempt at the Shiny.

Luckily, the OP confirmed in the comments that they were able to catch both Shiny Pokemon, but many fans still felt their nerves come through the clip.

“Wooow…you can really FEEL the desperation in any move. This is so tense kinda hahaha

Good you got them both,” said one fan.

Other fans noted just how difficult it was to Shiny hunt in certain places in Area Zero. “The idea of hunting the Violet Paradoxes here is disturbing to me. I did Iron Hands but felt like I could EASILY miss the others.”

Situations like these just show how there really is never a dull moment when it comes to Shiny hunting in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.