Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer gets “super lucky” with tricky Shiny find

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer got “super lucky” in more ways than one after stumbling upon wild Tera Pokemon which happened to be Shiny.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a bunch of new mechanics into the mainline series, though one of the most prominent is the Tera phenomenon.

While trainers can search for Tera Pokemon in Tera Raid dens, it’s also possible to find them in the wild as they are marked with a large glowing effect.

One Pokemon trainer got quite lucky after they stumbled upon a wild Tera Pawmo that happened to be Shiny, and fans were impressed at their find for multiple reasons.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet finds rare Tera Shiny

The trainer showed off their lucky find in a post on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit titled, “What? Is this game joking me?”

Alongside the post, they included a 30-second video that showed them stumbling upon a cave. After entering the cave they find a wild Tera Pawmo inside.

At first, they appear to ignore the Pokemon to grab a TM Item Ball, but double-take once they get a closer look at the Pawmo.

After inspecting it, the trainer noticed it was a wild Shiny, which is quite hard to make out thanks to the Tera glow effect that wild Tera Pokemon have.

After getting into a battle with the Pawmo, their suspicions are confirmed. The OP asked: “Okay, first off, I didn’t know this cave existed till today, second off, aren’t the wild Terastilized Pokemon full odds even if you have shiny charm?”

Fans in the comments confirmed this, with one player adding, “Yes the Tera Pokemon are full odds no matter what so you got super lucky.”

However, some fans were concerned after the clip ended in a cliffhanger. The lucky trainer explained: “Should I have saved before? Probably. Did I? Nope. Did I catch it? Yup, in my last Heal Ball.”

Plenty of trainers rely on things like the Shiny Charm and Shiny Sandwiches to boost their luck when Shiny hunting, so it turns out this trainer was indeed incredibly lucky with their find.