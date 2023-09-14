Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players notice major issue with Teal Mask DLC Pokedex

Even Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players who enjoy the Teal Mask DLC can’t get past one issue with the Pokedex.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion involves a two-part DLC release. The first episode, The Teal Mask, just landed on the eShop; The Indigo Disk will constitute the second chapter, and is currently slated to launch on an unspecified date in late 2023.

Scarlet and Violet players who dive into The Teal Mask will take a school trip to the land of Kitakami, a tranquil and mountainous area filled with new friends to make and new monsters to meet.

For some players, the additional monsters – or lack thereof – are a shortcoming impacting their enjoyment of the experience.

Scarlet & Violet players unhappy with The Teal Mask DLC Pokedex

Reddit user UnholyHulk1 has “one main issue” with The Teal Mask – base game monsters are “padding out” the DLC Pokedex. The Redditor wrote in part, “Base game mons padding out DLC dexes [is] just so un-fun. I’m here to see all the pokemon not in Paldea, I don’t wanna see mons I can find [in the] base game in DLC!”

As opposed to a Pokedex featuring 200 monsters, the user said they’d rather see a list of 125 with only new and returning mons not from the base game included.

This thinking sparked an interesting discussion in the Reddit thread. Unsurprisingly, many Scarlet and Violet players agree with the original poster’s stance.

One such comment reads, “Yeah I agree. Add more new mons than a bunch of ones already available in the base game.” Another person wrote, “Yeah kind of feels lazy saying a dex with 200 new mon and about 100 we have seen before.”

The Pokemon Company The Teal Mask launched on September 13.

Several other people sit on the opposite end of the argument, though, believing there’s a logical reason for the current state of Scarlet and Violet’s DLC Pokedex. Most notably, it makes sense that some monsters would inhabit more than one region.

“Some animals live in multiple regions in real life, so why wouldn’t it be the same in the Pokemon world?” one commenter noted.

“Realistically, it makes sense that two different areas would have an overlap in available Pokemon,” someone else added, to which the original poster replied, “That’s true! I just don’t want to pay half the game’s worth only to get stuff that was already in the [base] game lol.”

It’ll be interesting to see if this same discussion comes up once The Indigo Disk arrives later in 2023.